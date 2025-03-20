Mizzou Great is 'Thrilled' for Program's Hire of Kellie Harper; The Buzz, Thursday, March 20, 2025
New Missouri women's basketball coach Kellie Harper has the stamp of approval from program legend Sophie Cunningham, who is currently with the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
Cunningham left Missouri in 2019 as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points, leading the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in all four of her years with the program.
Infact, Missouri hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since Cunningham left the program.
The athletics administration is looking for that change with the hiring of new head coach Kellie Harper. Cunningham seems to have faith that she'll lead the Tigers to those goals.
"I am thrilled for the hiring of Kellie Harper," Cunningham said in a post from Mizzou Athletics on Wednesday. "Kellie and her husband Jon have both experienced winning both in Missouri, and in the SEC."
Harper found success in the state before as the head coach at Missouri State from 2013-2019, where she led the Bears to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Harper coached against Cunningham in all four years of the guard's career with Missouri, with Cunningham's Tigers coming out on the winning side of all four matchups.
"I have so much respect for coach Harper, and I can't wait to support her and our Tigers however I can," Cunningham continued. "I know from experience how incredible this fanbase is when they're excited about women's basketball, and I can't wait to get Mizzou Arena Rockin!"
Harper was officially hired by the program as the fifth women's basketball head coach on Tuesday after 15 seasons with Robin Pingeton at the helm.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
No events scheduled.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
• Men's basketball: vs Drake at 6:35 p.m. in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kan. on TruTv - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Wrestling in the NCAA Championship on ESPNU/+ in Philadelphia: Kade Moore (133 lbs), Cam Steed (165), Keegan O'Toole (174), Josh Edmond (141), J Conway (157), Colton Hawks )184).
Watch, Live stats
• Women's swim and dive: NCAA Championship in Federal Way, Wash. on ESPN+: Prelims - noon, Finals - 8 p.m.
200 IM - Karolina Bank
50 free - Zara Zallen
200 free relay
• Women's soccer: spring exhibition vs. Missouri S&T in Columbia at 8 p.m.
• Football: final practice of the spring.
Did you notice?
• Harper made her way through Columbia Wednesday morning, visiting the downtown area, Mizzou Arena and meeting with head football coach Eli Drinkwitz.
• Four-star wide receiver prospect Jabari Brady (2026) shared pictures with Drinkwitz from his recent visit to Columbia. He's set to take an official visit to Missouri on June 6. He also has offers from Auburn and Alabama, amongst others.
• Missouri football revealed some fresh new gear for Friday's Pro Day.
