Mizzou Guard Declares for NBA Draft; The Buzz, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) shoots against Drake Bulldogs guard Isaia Howard (23) and guard Tavion Banks (6) in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but Missouri Tigers veteran guard Tamar Bates has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. After two seasons as one of the Tigers' leading scorers, Bates will shoot his shot at the NBA.

Bates is a college basketball veteran, so to speak. He started his career at Indiana and played there for two seasons before making the move to Missouri. He averaged 13.3 points per game this season and 13.5 during his junior year, by far the two best seasons of his career. His first two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers resulted in Bates averaging 3.9 and 6.1 points per game.

After participating in the Portsmouth Invitational recently, it was clear that Bates is aiming to make a name for himself in the NBA. Despite age concerns and some inconsistent scoring performance throughout his career, it's very possible that Bates has the tools to compete at the next level.

Bates was a reason for the turnaround the Tigers saw this season, from his leadership and intensity to his mid-range scoring ability. As of now, Bates isn't appearing in any NBA mock drafts, but a very strong combine showing could go a long way.

Today's Schedule

  • Nothing today.

Yesterday's Results

Baseball lost 9-3 to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas - Box Score

Did you notice?

  • Missouri Tigers basketball head coach Dennis Gates paid four-star recruit Toni Bryant a visit.
  • Former Tigers guard Kaleb Brown has found his new college basketball destination at Robert Morris.
  • A look inside an Indiana Fever practice with former Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham:

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/All Things Mizzou