Reviewing Mizzou's Friday Transfer Haul: The Buzz

Friday was a day full of depth additions for Missouri, signing four more players through the transfer portal.

The only addition from the power-conference level was former Minnesota wide receiver Kenrick Lanier II. Over the last two years, he's caught four passes for 96 yards.

At running back, Missouri added Vaaimale Fontoi from Montana, filling out the depth chart of what is likely the best position on the Tigers' roster. He, along with Houston Christian transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards, will backup Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. Fontoi and Edwards both could have opportunities down the line too, with both having three years of eligibility remaining.

On the offensive line, Missouri added Colin Sorensen, who has started in 20 games at left tackle for Charleston Southern over the last two seasons.

Finally, Missouri added punter Mark Shenouda from Tennessee State.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on each of the four additions.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Jan. 17.

Friday's Mizzou Results

Tennis lost 0-7 to Wisconsin

Mizzou's Weekend Schedule

Saturday

Tennis vs. Northern Illinois at 9 a.m in DeKalb, Illinois - Watch, Live Stats

Tennis vs. Chicago State at 1 p.m. - Watch

Men's basketball at LSU at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Wrestling vs. Utah Valley at 8 p.m. in Orem, Utah - Watch

Sunday

Women's basketball at Florida at 1 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates provided an update on the injury status of Jevon Porter, who has been sidelined with a leg injury he suffered in practice leading up to the Illinois game.

Dennis Gates gives an update on F Jevon Porter:



"Right now, he's out. I'm waiting for the doctors to give me a return to play. Right now, he's not even in return to play. ... He can still condition, he can still do certain things with the strength coach." — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) January 16, 2026

In a NCAA Tournament bracket prediction for Fox Sports, analyst Michael DeCourcy projected Missouri to be a nine seed.

🚨 The LATEST bracket forecast from @tsnmike 🚨



Where do you think your team should be seeded? pic.twitter.com/wJqz7tV4Im — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 16, 2026

Maryland transfer offensive lineman Aliou Bah had a visit scheduled with Missouri, but instead committed to LSU on Friday.

BREAKING: Maryland starting transfer OL Aliou Bah has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/MRMXEkSAGT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“"I want to win MVP. I want to be the best defensive lineman in attendance. Senior Bowl MVP is my goal. A successful Senior Bowl means I established myself as the best defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft." Darius Robinson at the 2024 Senior Bowl

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: