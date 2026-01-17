Reviewing Mizzou's Friday Transfer Haul: The Buzz
In this story:
Friday was a day full of depth additions for Missouri, signing four more players through the transfer portal.
The only addition from the power-conference level was former Minnesota wide receiver Kenrick Lanier II. Over the last two years, he's caught four passes for 96 yards.
At running back, Missouri added Vaaimale Fontoi from Montana, filling out the depth chart of what is likely the best position on the Tigers' roster. He, along with Houston Christian transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards, will backup Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. Fontoi and Edwards both could have opportunities down the line too, with both having three years of eligibility remaining.
On the offensive line, Missouri added Colin Sorensen, who has started in 20 games at left tackle for Charleston Southern over the last two seasons.
Finally, Missouri added punter Mark Shenouda from Tennessee State.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on each of the four additions.
To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.
Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Jan. 17.
- Friday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Mizzou Quote of the Day:
- Check out our social media:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Tennis lost 0-7 to Wisconsin
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
- Tennis vs. Northern Illinois at 9 a.m in DeKalb, Illinois - Watch, Live Stats
- Tennis vs. Chicago State at 1 p.m. - Watch
- Men's basketball at LSU at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Wrestling vs. Utah Valley at 8 p.m. in Orem, Utah - Watch
Sunday
- Women's basketball at Florida at 1 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri head coach Dennis Gates provided an update on the injury status of Jevon Porter, who has been sidelined with a leg injury he suffered in practice leading up to the Illinois game.
- In a NCAA Tournament bracket prediction for Fox Sports, analyst Michael DeCourcy projected Missouri to be a nine seed.
- Maryland transfer offensive lineman Aliou Bah had a visit scheduled with Missouri, but instead committed to LSU on Friday.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“"I want to win MVP. I want to be the best defensive lineman in attendance. Senior Bowl MVP is my goal. A successful Senior Bowl means I established myself as the best defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft."Darius Robinson at the 2024 Senior Bowl
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_