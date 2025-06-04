Mizzou Central

Mizzou Guard Secures Pre-Draft Workout; The Buzz, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill (31) dunks in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill, who was with the team for two seasons, participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, June 3. The workout featured five other 2025 NBA draft hopefuls who are looking to boost their stock in any way possible.

Right now, Grill's draft stock doesn't look like he will be getting his name called in this year's draft. However, with his skillset, experience and consistent effort, a flyer on him could be a possibility.

Grill has made some noise in the pre-draft process, finding moments of success at the G League Elite camp. He showed off his shooting and role-player ability there, proving to teams why he could contribute on an NBA roster. He didn't receive a call-up to the NBA combine like his Missouri teammate Tamar Bates, but it's not impossible that his performance was enough to get on NBA radars.

The former Iowa State Cyclone and UNLV Rebel averaged 13.7 points per game this season on 47.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three, surpassing his career-best mark of 36.8% by a significant margin.

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:

85 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

“At 12 or 13, I played with her in a lot of mixed-couples events [with my grandmother, a club champion]. Everybody thought we were so cute. In my mind, I thought, ‘I’m glad you think that because we’re about to take you to the woodshed.’”

Mark McBride

Did you notice?

  • Missouri women's basketball coach Kellie Harper addresses her newly-built squad in their first team meeting:
  • Missouri football recruiting target Dana Greenhow, a 3-star safety in the class of 2026, made his commitment official with the Purdue Boilermakers.
  • Missouri football extended an offer to rising defensive end recruit Matthew Nelson from Bryant, Arkansas.

