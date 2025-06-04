Mizzou Guard Secures Pre-Draft Workout; The Buzz, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill, who was with the team for two seasons, participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, June 3. The workout featured five other 2025 NBA draft hopefuls who are looking to boost their stock in any way possible.
Right now, Grill's draft stock doesn't look like he will be getting his name called in this year's draft. However, with his skillset, experience and consistent effort, a flyer on him could be a possibility.
Grill has made some noise in the pre-draft process, finding moments of success at the G League Elite camp. He showed off his shooting and role-player ability there, proving to teams why he could contribute on an NBA roster. He didn't receive a call-up to the NBA combine like his Missouri teammate Tamar Bates, but it's not impossible that his performance was enough to get on NBA radars.
The former Iowa State Cyclone and UNLV Rebel averaged 13.7 points per game this season on 47.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three, surpassing his career-best mark of 36.8% by a significant margin.
- Missouri women's basketball coach Kellie Harper addresses her newly-built squad in their first team meeting:
- Missouri football recruiting target Dana Greenhow, a 3-star safety in the class of 2026, made his commitment official with the Purdue Boilermakers.
- Missouri football extended an offer to rising defensive end recruit Matthew Nelson from Bryant, Arkansas.
