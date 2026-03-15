Instant Reaction to Mizzou's Seeding, Matchup in 2026 NCAA Tournament

After playing a waiting game and spending multiple weeks on the bubble, the Missouri Tigers know where they will play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.



The Tigers are staying close to home, playing in St. Louis as a 10-seed against seven-seeded Miami. This matchup stands out for a variety of reasons for the Tigers, including the proximity to Columbia. That should allow plenty of Tiger faithful to travel to St. Louis.

Miami is a team that has a first-year head coach and a primarily new roster from the year prior. The Hurricanes had players step up in the first season of the Jai Lucas era, but many of them have yet to play in March Madness.

Watch the video below as Missouri On SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down where the Tigers landed in the bracket and the potential benefits of it.

The most obvious benefit that Missouri was gifted from the selection committee was the location of their first game, and potentially the second, with a win.

The Tigers won't have to travel very far to get to their first-round location and neither will their fans. This should give Missouri a huge lift to potentially pull off an upset.



Missouri has been a streaky and somewhat inconsistent team this season. Any advantages it can capture heading into March Madness will be welcomed and the fans absolutely could do that. The minimal amount of travel will be benficial for that reason.

Minimal travel will make things easier for the Tigers in general. It will prevent any complications in that department and should allow for maximum amounts of rest and practice. In general, a draw this good is beyond lucky for a Missouri team who's in a position where it must pull off an upset to advance.

Arguably, the biggest surprise the Tigers saw on Sunday evening was the seed number next to their name.

Many bracketologists in the build-up to Selection Sunday had the Tigers as one of the last four teams into the tournament. When things were announced, that ended up not being the case.



Bracketologist Joe Lunardi vaulted the Tigers into the last four byes category around an hour before the selection show began. This was reflected by the Tigers earning a 10 seed instead of an 11 seed, like they were initially projected. Not much changed between the last update that had them as an 11 and the actual show.



The committee simply valued Missouri's wins and resume more than those with an outside perspective.

Moving up a seed line obviously helps the Tigers because they will play a higher-seeded team. The six seeds in this year's tournament are Louisville, BYU, North Carolina and Tennessee. None of those seem like favorable matchups, especially if the Tigers were drawn into the first four in Dayton.



Not having to play in Dayton is also a plus for Dennis Gates and Missouri. It's simply one less game it has to play, allowing for fresh legs heading into the true first round.

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