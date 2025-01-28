Mizzou Gymnast Earns SEC Honor
Helen Hu did it again.
After notching a 9.975 on the beam in Missouri's gymnastics meet on Sunday, the redshirt senior was recognized as the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week for the second week in a row.
In the Tigers' last meet against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 11 Missouri pulled off an upset to win its first dual meet of the year 197.200-196.800. As if the victory wasn't exciting enough, four events were won by Missouri athletes. Hu claimed the beam crown after performing a near-perfect routine.
Though it wasn't quite perfect, it was pretty close. Hu's 9.975 on the beam marked the fourth time in her career she has accomplished that score. With the result, Hu is one of five gymnasts with a 9.975 on the beam this season, as well as one of two to get that score or higher on two different occasions.
Due to the feat, Hu was honored as the Co-Specialist of the Week along with Auburn’s Marissa Neal.
This isn't the first time Hu has been named the SEC Specialist of the Week, as she has won it three other times throughout her career. Two of those times occurred back in 2020, with the other two occurring this season.
Prior to this week, Hu was given the honor last week after earning a perfect 10 on the beam against the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. That represented the first perfect score of Hu's career, in addition to the first perfect 10 on the beam in 2025 by any NCAA gymnast.
Hu is having a great season, and she's only just getting started.
She and the Tigers compete again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Missouri will need Hu and its other gymnasts at their best as the team prepares to face the reigning NCAA Champions in LSU. The meet will be available to watch on SEC Network.