No. 12 Missouri Wrestling Splits Duals at Hustle in the Heartland

No. 12 Missouri wrestling traveled to St. Charles, Missouri, on Friday, December 6, for Journeymen Wrestling's Hustle in the Heartland. The Tigers opened the night against Long Island University before closing the doubleheader with a matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.



The Tigers were coming off a 10-day break after a 21-16 loss to No. 10 Illinois. Brown University was also a competitor in the tournament, but the Tigers did not face the Bears on Friday.

Our Squad for tonight 💪



Action starts against LIU soon on @FloWrestling #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/b0u4sTx2Eh — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) December 5, 2025

Missouri opened the evening with a dominant 41-0 victory over LIU. The program's first Division I shutout since January 2024, according to Missouri Wrestling.



Early bouts stayed tight until 157 pounds, when J. Conway broke things open against LIU's Brayden Roberts. Conway successfully scored a sudden-victory takedown to close out the first half and extend Missouri's lead to 18-0, shifting the momentum firmly in the Tigers' favor.



Conway's strength carried Missouri into the second half, beginning with No. 18 Max Mayfield at 165 pounds. Mayfield, who has stepped into the weight class as Missouri continues adjusting its lineup this season, secured a 21-6 technical fall at 4:39 over Jordan Barry (LIU).



The Tigers closed out the dual with a string of high-scoring wins. At 174 pounds, Danny Heiser secured his first dual victory with a 19-4 technical fall over Jack Valentine (LIU). Aeoden Sinclair followed with another technical fall at 184 pounds, and Evan Bares was quick to get a fall in 18 seconds over John Dusza (LIU).

Missouri dropped the second match of the event 27-10 against No. 6 Nebraska. At 125 pounds, No. 22 Mack Mauger battled to sudden victory but came up short against the Husker's Kael Lauridsen, 4-1. Nebraska continued its run through the early bouts, building its lead until 149 pounds, when veteran Josh Edmond broke through for the Tigers with a 16-8 win over Scott Robertson.

At 165 pounds, No. 18 Maxx Mayfield faced No. 11 LJ Araujo (Nebraska). The two were scoreless after three minutes, but Araujo took control late and pulled away for a 17-4 victory. Missouri continued to search for momentum until No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair (184) hit the mat at 184 pounds against No. 8 Silas Allred (Nebraska). Allred opened the bout with an escape to go up 1-0, but Sinclair held the majority of the riding time and carried that advantage into the final period. He held through the third period to secure a 4-1 win, adding to Missouri's team score.

The momentum carried into 197 pounds, where No. 17 Evan Bates delivered a strong 4-1 decision over No. 10 Camden McDanel. However, Missouri's run came to a halt in the heavyweight bout, as Jacobi Jackson dropped his first match as a Tiger. Nebraska's Cade Ziola secured a 20-5 technical fall at 4:30 to close out the dual.

Missouri will head to the Cougar Clash in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Sunday, December 7. The eight programs competing include SIUE, Brown, No. 9 Illinois, No. 22 Little Rock, Northern Colorado, No. 16 Northern Iowa, and No. 5 Oklahoma State. Action begins at 10 a.m. CST, with championship finals and third-place matches scheduled for 4 p.m. CST.



All matches will be streamed on FloWrestling, and the final brackets will be released following weigh-ins on Sunday morning.

Red more Missouri Tigers News: