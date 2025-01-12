Mizzou Gymnastics Finishes Second in Denver Quad
Missouri gymnastics competed in its second quad meet of the year, falling just short of another first-place finish—the Tigers’ score of 196.125 put them ahead of Georgia (195.975) and Long Island University (188.075), but behind Denver (196.575). Despite coming in second, Missouri won both the bars and the floor.
The Tigers entered the meet coming off a victory at home against Ball State (194.925), Illinois State (194.800), and Southeast Missouri State (190.475). Missouri’s score of 196.700 launched the team up to No. 5 in the Road To Nationals NQS rankings.
Even though Missouri succeeded in its first meet of the season, this should not have led fans to believe the second would be a cakewalk. The Tigers’ meet in Colorado was more challenging, as it featured Missouri’s first ranked opponent of the year, the No. 11 Denver Pioneers. Additionally, the Tigers competed against their first Southeastern Conference opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs.
The added difficulty of this meet compared to the team's last one was evident immediately. The Tigers ended the first rotation in second place behind Denver and were unable to make a comeback.
The Tigers started the meet on the bars, which they struggled on. In the last meet, Missouri’s bar score was a 49.425 but this time it dipped to a 49.125.
Although the score decreased, there were some solid performances on the apparatus. Mara Titarsolej scored a 9.900, which tied for the highest score on the bars by any team. This created a special moment for Titarsolej, especially considering she used to compete for one of Missouri's opponents- LIU.
Amara Celestine, who looked great in Missouri’s first meet of the year, continued to score well. She earned a 9.850 on the bars to secure the second-highest mark for the Tigers. She also led the Tigers on the vault with a 9.825.
Heading into the second rotation, Missouri aimed to catch up to the Pioneers. Unfortunately for the Tigers, this had to be done on an event they tend to struggle with: the beam. Missouri’s challenges with the beam were evident, and Denver started to pull away. By the meet’s halfway point, the Tigers were almost a full point back from the Pioneers.
Although the Tigers’ beam score of 48.575 could have been higher, there were some optimistic moments. Jessa Conedera scored a 9.500, which was a big improvement from the 9.150 she earned on her last go at the event.
It was also encouraging to see some freshmen find their footing at the college level. Both Railey Jackson and Olivia Kelly cracked 9.700s, with Kelly tying Addison Lawrence for the second-highest beam score for the Tigers. Helen Hu led the way for Missouri, posting a 9.875.
Next, Missouri went to the floor where a trio of Tigers posted scores of 9.900s or better. Kennedy Griffin and Jocelyn Moore both earned 9.925s, which tied them for first among every team, while Hannah Horton was right behind them with a 9.900.
Transfer Elise Tisler competed in her first meet as a Tiger, as she did not participate in Missouri’s last meet. Despite this being her first competition in a while, she looked good, putting up a 9.875.
Following a strong effort on the floor, Missouri narrowed Denver’s lead and trailed 147.575-147.150. With one rotation left, the Tigers headed to the vault, which was the event the team performed the worst on in its previous meet.
Three consecutive scores of 9.775s made it clear Missouri was not going to be able to catch Denver. The Tigers’ final vault score of 48.975 tied that from the first meet and secured their position in second place.
Missouri will look to get back on top in its next meet on Friday, Jan. 17. This will be the Tigers’ toughest test of the year, as they will take on the top-ranked Sooners in Norman, Okla. The meet will start at 7:30 p.m. and stream on SEC Network.