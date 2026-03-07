Mizzou Gymnastics Notches Highest Road Score of Season at Georgia: The Buzz
Missouri gymnastics earned its highest road score of the season, 197.300, but that wasn't enough to outdo No. 6 Georgia, who scored 197.600 on Friday night. It puts Missouri's record at 10-4 on the year and 3-4 in the Southeastern Conference.
Missouri outscored Georgia on uneven bars, an advantadge aided by junior Hannah Horton tying her career high of 9.950 to earn her fifth uneven bars title of the season. The team's mark of 49.425 on the uneven bars was its third best mark of the season on the event.
On three of the four events, the difference was no larger than .200 points.
In its next meet, Missouri will close out its regular season by traveling to take on No. 17 Auburn at 7 p.m. on March 13.
The Buzz: March 7
- Jordan Haskins, a composite four-star defensive back, announced his commitment to Louisville over Missouri.
- Missouri quarterback commit Braylen Warren made his way to Columbia for a visit this weekend. During practice Friday, he was chatting with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
- Judah Lancaster, a composite three-star tight end prospect from Tennessee, announced he will be visiting Missouri starting on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn and 39 others.
Friday's Mizzou Results
Tennis: lost 2-4 to No. 11 South Carolina
Wrestling: On Day 1 of the Big 12 Championships, Cam Steed (174) and Aeoden Sinclair (184) qualified for the Big 12 finals.
Three wrestlers — Gage Walker, Sinclair and Steed — qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Gymnastics: Scored 197.300 in a loss to Georgia, who scored 197.600
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's basketball: vs. No. 20 Arkansas at 11 a.m. on ESPN - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Softball: vs. No. 5/8 Florida in Gainesville, Florida, at noon on the SEC Network + - Live Stats
Wrestling: the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Session III at noon - Watch
Session IV - Watch
Baseball:
Continuation of Game 2 at 2 p.m. (rained out after 4.5 innings Friday), UI-Chicago leads 12-4
Game 3 vs. UIC following the conclusion of Game 2 - Listen
Volleyball: Spring exhibition against Illinois at the Beal Center in Chesterfield, Missouri
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...
180 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"When you walk in here as a freshman, you see all of these great football players that come through and you want to be one of those guys.”Shane Ray
We'll leave you with this...
Missouri football players gave their pick for the teammate who has impressed them the most through the first week of spring practices.
