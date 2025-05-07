Mizzou Offers 3-Star Offensive Tackle The Buzz, Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have extended an offer to three-star offensive tackle Tyreek Jemison. Jemison is the 511th-best player in the country, according to 247Sports.
Jemison is also the 47th best at his position and 59th in the state of Georgia. The Dallas, Georgia native, has seen a large rise up recruiting rankings recently, which has led to a plethora of new college offers.
According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ole Miss are the teams to beat for Jemison. He also holds offers from Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Stanford, Pittsburgh and plenty of others. He has yet to cut his list down.
The Tigers are making a clear pursuit at adding talented offensive linemen for their 2026 class. Jemison is simply the next step with that and if he were to commit right now, he would be the first on the line for the Tigers.
Today's Schedule
- Ffion Tynan of Missouri women's golf is competing in the NCAA women's championship - Live stats
Yesterday's Results
- Softball loses to Ole Miss 1-0 at the SEC tournament in Athens, Georgia - Box score
- Baseball loses a Border War showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks 6-5 in Columbia, Missouri - Box score
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
113 days.
Did you notice?
- Missouri pitcher Jayci Kruse was selected to the 2025 SEC Community Service Team.
- Freshman gymnast Kaia Tanskanen earned a bronze medal at the U18 Finnish National Championship last weekend.
- Missouri swimming and diving officially signed Haiden Schoessel from Wildwood, Missouri, to next year's roster.
