Mizzou Point Guard Labeled One of Best Returners; The Buzz, Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Missouri Tigers point guard Anthony Robinson II could be one of the best returning players in the NCAA next season. After a strong sophomore campaign as the Tigers' point guard, Robinson is slated to take over as one of two stars on Missouri's roster.
The combination of Robinson's offensive efficiency on all levels, along with his elite defense, could enable Robinson could rise to the top of the Southeastern Conference's guard pool. His defense was the most consistent part of his game last year and if that translates, at the bare minimum, he will be an All-Conference defender again.
A step up on offense is really what would take Robinson's game to the next level. He is bound to take on more of an offensive load with the departure of multiple guards on the roster, which will call on him to create more of his own shots. He was efficient last year, but increasing his volume could certainly change that.
Nothing is a guarantee for Robinson to take a junior-year leap and become an NBA prospect, but he arguably has the most professional potential of anyone on next year's roster. Robinson will have to perform at a high level while taking on a larger leadership role, which could present another challenge. However, if everything goes well, a breakout season could be in the cards for Missouri's point guard.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
106 days
Did you notice?
- Missouri baseball hitting coach Jeff Cottrill will not return to the Tigers' coaching staff next season.
- This won't directly affect the SEC or the teams within the conference, but there is some movement when it comes to NIL deals in the ACC.
- Missouri's SEC soccer schedule for next season has been released, featuring matchups against Arkansas and Tennessee.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"A team is a team is a team. Shakespeare said that many times"- Dan Devine
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube