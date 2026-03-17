Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star Tight End Jack Brown
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Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers just made a big splash in the 2027 recruiting class, landing the pledge of four-star tight end Jack Brown. Brown attends Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri, which is also the school that current tight end Brett Norfleet attended.
Brown is the No. 100 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the fifth-best tight end in the country and the second-best player in Missouri, only behind Blue Springs linebacker Prince Goldsby.
The Missouri native was considering Kansas State, Illinois, and Arizona State, while also holding offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and other elite programs from across the country.
2027 Football Commitments
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26)
- OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 03/09/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26)
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7