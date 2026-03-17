Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star Tight End Jack Brown

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers just made a big splash in the 2027 recruiting class, landing the pledge of four-star tight end Jack Brown. Brown attends Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri, which is also the school that current tight end Brett Norfleet attended.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Jack Brown has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 220 TE from Saint Charles, MO chose the Tigers over Kansas State, Illinois, and Arizona State



“ H🐯me! #MIZ”⁰⁰https://t.co/Qzih01pSNO pic.twitter.com/2DOxinV0Me — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2026

Brown is the No. 100 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the fifth-best tight end in the country and the second-best player in Missouri, only behind Blue Springs linebacker Prince Goldsby.



The Missouri native was considering Kansas State, Illinois, and Arizona State, while also holding offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and other elite programs from across the country.

2027 Football Commitments

QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25) S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26) OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 03/09/2026) TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26)

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