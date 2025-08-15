Mizzou Soccer Opens Season With a Tie:The Buzz
Missouri soccer officially began its season with a game against South Dakota State on Thursday. The Tigers tied with the Jackrabbits 1-1.
At 78:32, South Dakota State's Hailee Christensen scored to even the game at 1-1. Mia Bosch had the assist.
Missouri marked the scoreboard first after 41:21 minutes of game time. Sophomore Ava Vetter scored the goal, and sophomore Emily Derucki was credited with the assist. The score gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers had previously competed in an exhibition game against Kansas State on Aug. 6. The result of that game was a tie, 1-1, but it didn't count for Missouri's record.
Missouri currently sits at 0-0-1, and the team will look to pick up a win against Youngstown State. The Tigers and Penguins will face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Mizzou Results
SEC News
Did you notice?
- Ehren Earleywine was hired as an assistant coach of the Texas Longhorns softball team. He coached at MU from 2007 to 2018.
- Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch had a look at Faurot Field, which is undergoing construction. The renovations make up a $250 million project.
- Missouri cross country is hosting the NCAA National Championships on Nov. 22. The official Twitter/X for Mizzou Athletics promoted the event, which will occur at Gans Creek.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“In 1972, the Tigers’ football field was officially named for him – and that probably rates as his greatest personal honor. As a graduate student in agriculture in 1926, [Don] Faurot helped lay the sod on the field, prior to the opening of Memorial Stadium, that fall. In ’95, he placed the final square of sod as MU successfully converted the stadium’s field back to natural grass."- University of Missouri website
