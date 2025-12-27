FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Virginia vs Missouri Gator Bowl
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer delivers $300 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 on the Virginia vs Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl. No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for the Dec. 27 matchup. New Missouri bettors can explore Missouri sportsbook promos and take advantage of this generous offer for Saturday's bowl game.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel Missouri - CLAIM NOW
How the FanDuel Missouri promo code works for the Gator Bowl
This FanDuel Missouri promo code offer requires no special code to activate your welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any market, including the Virginia vs Missouri Gator Bowl. Win or lose, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions for this FanDuel Missouri welcome offer include several important details:
- You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours regardless of your bet outcome.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When you win using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.
For example, if you bet $5 on Virginia to cover the spread against Missouri and your wager loses, you still receive the full $300 in bonus bets. If you then use a $100 bonus bet on Missouri moneyline at +150 odds and win, you would receive $150 in withdrawable cash without the original bonus amount returned. This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your FanDuel MO sign-up bonus for Virginia vs Missouri
Claiming your FanDuel Missouri new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Gator Bowl kickoff. Follow this process to secure your $300 in bonus bets:
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on Virginia vs Missouri or any other available market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose.
The registration process requires basic personal information including your date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Once your account is verified and funded, you can immediately place your qualifying wager on the Gator Bowl matchup. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These recurring offers help maximize your betting value throughout the college football bowl season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.