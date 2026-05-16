2026 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Troy

In a revamped schedule for all SEC teams, Missouri football will face just three non-conference opponents beginning this season. After having four such opponents last year and beginning continuous SEC play until Week 7, the Tigers will instead begin a daunting conference schedule in Week 4 following a home game against the Troy Trojans.

Troy rounds out a non-conference schedule that features Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas, becoming one of two games scheduled outside the Power Four all season. While Troy may not be the same caliber as a strong SEC squad, the Trojans look to be a much more formidable opponent than UAPB.

In the second season under head coach Gerad Parker, the Trojans boasted a 6-2 conference record, made the Sun Belt Championship and appeared in a bowl game.

The eight-time Sun Belt champions aren't guaranteed anything this year after losing some key players to high-end schools, but with a proven head coach and returning quarterbacks, Troy poses to be a potential threat for Missouri in Week 3.

Here's what the Tigers can anticipate in their final non-conference game.

Offense

Troy Trojans running back Jordan Lovett (1) catches the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 2025 season, the Trojans ranked last in total yards and 11th out of 14 Sun Belt teams in points per contest. To remain competitive and continue its success in the Sun Belt, Troy made a major change in the offseason, hiring Adam Austin as offensive coordinator.

Austin is experienced in running talented offenses, leading last year's Tarleton State squad to an FCS-high 42.4 points per game while averaging 457.6 yards in his second season as offensive coordinator. Although the switch from FCS to FBS is a big leap, it's undeniable that Tarleton State's averages clear the Trojans 2025 averages of 26 points and 307.2 yards per contest.

As for the roster construction, the Trojans will be missing a lot of high end talent from last year, primarily in the receiver room. Troy will not return any of the six receivers that accumulated 250 or more receiving yards last year, most notably losing Rara Thomas to the NFL draft and DJ Epps to West Virginia in the transfer portal. Thomas and Epps each scored five touchdowns and racked up over 500 receiving yards during the 2025 season.

The Trojans also lost top running back Tae Meadows to Auburn, but return his backup. Rising juniorJordan Lovett will likely lead the backfield for Troy after rushing for 339 yards and two scores as Meadows' backup during the 2025 season.

The starting quarterback for the Trojans is still up in the air, but fortunately for Troy, the team is returning both 2025 starters in Tucker Kilcrease and Goose Crowder. The two split time last year as Crowder was dealing with multiple injuries. Crowder started toward the end of the season after recovering, but both piled up at least 1,300 passing yards, 13 total touchdowns and recorded games with more than 360 passing yards.

The Trojans lost a lot of pieces in the offseason and have many unproven young receivers, but under the new leadership of Austin and an established quarterback room, Troy's offense cannot be scoffed at.

Defense

Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Micah Davis (6) makes a reception while defended by Troy Trojans linebacker Luke Hodge (44) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans defense leaves a lot less to be desired, after finishing third in both points allowed and yards allowed in the Sun Belt during the 2025 season. Dontae Wright, in his third season as defensive coordinator, leads a defensive unit highlighted by strong linebackers and a highly-anticipated pass rush.

The linebackers are led by veteran returners Luke Hodge and TJ Thompson — who each accumulated more than 40 tackles last year — and two transfers. Boston College transfer Bryce Steele and Barton College transfer Keno Jones, who tallied 114 tackles in 2025, round out the team's top linebackers.

One of the biggest returners for Troy is defensive end Donnie Smith. The 6-foot-4 junior had 11 sacks in 2025 and will lead another strong pass rush unit. Smith, alongside Boston College transfer Ty Clemons and San Diego State transfer August Salvati, sets Troy up to be formidable in the pass rush once again.

A lingering question surrounding the defense is how the secondary will respond after losing starting corners Jaquez White and Kaleno Levine. In addition to rebuilding the secondary, the Trojans lost most of it's defensive line and will have to reshape that unit as well.

To truly pose as a challenge for the Tigers, it will take more than just good linebackers and a strong pass rush — the Trojans must quickly put together a cohesive unit that can stop Missouri's impactful rush.

Schedule

This may not be the most anticipated or most challenging non-conference game of the year for the Tigers, but it is certainly not the least. Troy will likely be a more formidable opponent than UAPB, and although it will not have the buzz that Kansas will, it isn't a walk in the park either.

As for Troy, this will likely be the most challenging game of the season, but definitely not the only game that poses difficulties. Some other high-end matchups include away games against Utah State and James Madison.

Outlook

Missouri is 3-0 against Troy at home and will likely stay undefeated after its Week 3 matchup. Troy's lack of offensive depth and unestablished defensive line will allow Missouri to keep the Trojans contained and likely have its way with them in the run game.

Although Missouri should be expected to come out on top, this game will be a very telling factor of how ready the Tigers look coming into SEC play.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Faurot Field

Series history: Missouri leads 3-1

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