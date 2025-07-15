Mizzou Track & Field Adds Five Signees: The Buzz
Mizzou track and field coach Brett Halter announced the signing of five new additions to his roster for the 2025-26 season on Monday, consisting of four transfers and one freshman.
Here is a breakdown of each athlete the Tigers are getting:
Teegan Anderson
- Home: Plymouth, Minnesota
- Event: distance
- Former college: Tennessee
- 1,500m PR: 4:28.22
- Mile PR: 4:47.45
- 6k (XC): 20:43.0
- 3 mile (XC): 18:02.3
Nora Hark
- Home: Hannibal, Missouri
- Event: javelin
- Former college: Toledo
- Javelin PR: 45.40m (148-11)
Pheline Mining
- Home: Mt. Elgon, Kenya
- Event: distance
- Former college: Alabama
- 1,500m PR: 4:59.75
- 3,000m PR: 9:13.57
- Mile PR: 4:56.80
- 5k (XC) PR: 16:35.5
- 6k (XC) PR: 19:32.9
Brianna Utecht
- Home: Marshfield, Missouri
- Event: multis
- Former college: Wichita State
- 60m PR: 7.83
- 200m PR: 24.74 (1.2)
- 400m PR: 58.51
- 800m PR: 2:21.9
- 60m hurdles PR: 8.77
- 100m hurdles PR: 14.04 (0.7)
- High jump PR: 1.65m (5-5)
- Long jump PR: 5.84m (19-2)
- Shot put PR: 12.41m (40-8.75)
- Javelin PR: 37.94m (124-6)
- Pentathlon PR: 3878
- Heptathlon PR: 5295
Raymond Kipoech
- Home: Kabarnet, Kenya
- Event: distance
- Former high school: Keseten Mixed Day School
- 5,000m PR: 13:22.56
- 10,000m PR: 28:23.28
"We are thrilled to welcome in high-character student-athletes into our program," Halter said in a news release. "Brianna, Pheline, Nora, Raymond and Teegan will help us continue to set the standard of winning national championships while competing in the best conference in the nation."
Did you notice?
- Jackson Lovich and Sam Horn were the current Mizzou players to be selected in the MLB Draft on Monday, but future players also heard their names called. At the No. 253 overall pick, the New York Mets selected Mizzou Class of 2026 commit Camden Lohman. Recent transfer addition Jacob Pruitt was also taken by the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 461.
- Former Tiger John Tonje put up 16 points, three rebounds and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting for the Utah Jazz in a 93-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
44 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“To this day, if someone was capable of doing this, if they gave me 22 players, no assistant coaches, no telephone, just 22 players and to play another coach with 22 players of equal ability, the one coach I would fear the most was Don Faurot. He could coach every position.”- Dan Devine
