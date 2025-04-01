Mizzou Track & Field Star Calls it a Career; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 1, 2025
After four seasons on the Missouri Tigers' track and field roster, senior Euphenie Andre's collegiate career officially came to a close.
It was a fruitful time at Missouri for Andre, totaling the program's second-highest women's indoor triple jump with a tally of 13.55 MM, along with the fourth-highest women's outdoor triple jump of 13.39M.
Andre was firstly named as the 2021 USTFCCCA First Team All-American in women's indoor triple jump, followed up by a USTFCCCA Second Team All-American placement in the women’s outdoor triple jump and a NACAC U23 Silver Medalist in the women’s triple jump in 2023.
However, her biggest accomplishments were still yet to come.
In 2024, Andre was named SEC Women"s Outdoor Triple Jump Champion after placing a score of 12.94M in the Beach Invitational. A year later in 2025, she was chosen as an NCAA Women's Indoor Triple Jump First Team All-American — showcasing her impact on the sport as a whole.
Andre's career ending for the Tigers will be a tough adjustment moving forward, but if one thing is for sure, she's been one of the program's most-accomplished athletes in recent memory.
Today's Schedule
- Baseball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — SECN+, Tiger Radio Network
Yesterday's Results
- Softball def. Ole Miss Rebels, 9-5 — Stats
Did you notice?
- The official photo of new women's head coach Kellie Harper and Director of Athletics Laird Veatch at Monday's introductory press conference:
- Now, this is how you notch the first grand slam of your career:
