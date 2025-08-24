Mizzou Volleyball Wins Exhibition at Omaha: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers volleyball swept Omaha in an exhibition match Saturday, scoring 75 total points to Omaha's 51.
Missouri won each of the first two sets by at least 10, then won a tight third set at 25-23.
Caylen Alexander, a senior transfer from Hawai'i, led Missouri with 14 kills. Meanwhile, returning starter Reagen Haith led Missouri with 2.5 total blocks.
Entering the third season under head coach Dawn Sullivan, the Tigers are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Last year, Missouri finished third in the Southeastern Conference with a 11-5 record before falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri opens the season Friday, traveling to Fort Myers, Florida to play James Madison at 5 p.m. The Tigers' home opener will be Sept. 9, hosting Stanford.
Here's the morning buzz for Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Volleyball won 3-0 in an exhibition at Omaha
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule:
Soccer (1-0-1) at St. Louis (0-0-1) at 5 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
Projecting Vanderbilt Football's Depth Chart Coming Out of Fall Camp
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper forced a fumble for the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
- Former Missouri corner back Kris Abrams-Draine had an impressive pass deflection for the Denver Broncos in a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. He also recorded one tackle.
- Missouri football extended an offer to X'Zavier Corbin, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound positionless athlete in the class of 2029. The Florida native also has offers from Florida State, Syracuse and UCF.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
4 days.
