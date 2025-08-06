Mizzou Wrestling Home Opponents Revealed: The Buzz
The home opponents ahead of the 2025-26 season for the Missouri Tigers wrestling team have been revealed. They'll be at home six times this coming season.
One of those home matchups is against a border-state rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini. They'll also face Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Tigers faced Oklahoma State and the Sooners on the road last season.
Missouri wrestling home opponents:
Missouri Duals (Drury, Missouri Baptist, Avila)
Tiger Style Invite
Illinois
Oklahoma State
Northern Colorado
Oklahoma
This is all that's been revealed when it comes to the team's schedule for this coming season. More will likely come soon as the season approaches. Last season, Illinois and Northern Colorado, along with the annual Tiger Style Invite, were home meetings that occurred last season.
Did you notice?
- The Missouri Tigers football squad is hosting walk-on tryouts for students in the near future:
- A look inside the practice ropes for Missouri men's basketball:
Rivals recently updated their 2026 basketball recruiting rankings. Here's where Tiger commit Jason Crowe Jr., along with other targets, stand in the rankings update:
Jason Crowe Jr. - 4-star, No. 17 nationally
Ethan Taylor - 4-star, No. 18 nationally
Toni Bryant - 4-star, No. 32 nationally
Tristan Reed - 4-star, No. 96 overall
Aidan Chronister - 3-star, No.143 overall
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
22 days.
