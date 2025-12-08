No. 12 Missouri Wrestling Showcases New Talent at Cougar Clash: The Buzz

No. 12 Missouri Wrestling continued its weekend of duals with another strong showing at the Courgar Clash, highlighted by nine Tigers placing in the top of their weight classes, including two runner-up finishes.



Missouri finished fourth overall at the Cougar Clash with 135 team points.

No. 18 James Conway finished second at 157 pounds, opening his day with a 14-5 major decision over Cael Rahnavardi (UNI). He carried that momentum through the next two rounds with wins by decision. Conway ultimately fell to No. 7 Kannon Webster (ILL) by technical fall at 4:51.



Conway's performance marks a strong return to the mat after suffering an injury at the Tiger Style Invite, and he appeared more confident in both his style and movement throughout the day.

At 141 pounds, Easton Hilton, Jace Roller and Owen Uhls competed in place of No. 18 Zeke Seltzer. Hilton opened the day with a dominant 9-0 major decision over Khimari Manns (Brown) and continued his momentum through the bracket before falling in a 16-13 match against No. 14 Cory Land (UNI), earning a second-place finish.



Roller did not place, while Uhls battled back after an early 8-3 loss to Land to secure a third-place finish.



At 149 pounds, Seth Mendoza secured a third-place finish. Mendoza recorded a notable fall over Emilio Trujillo-Deen (UNCO) at 3:58 and added two technical-fall victories on his way through the bracket.

Logan Cole finished third at 184 pounds after a fall over Jake Stacey (LR) at 5:56. In the heavyweight match, No. 25 Jarrett Stoner finished third/fourth with a 5-1 record, including wins by decision in his last three matches.



Notably, at 133 pounds, No. 17 Kade Moore was not present at the competition. True freshman Boogie Harris took his place in his second dual appearance of the season. He went 1-3 on the day and finished eighth.

On Sunday, December 14, the Tigers will head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to face No. 16 Northern Iowa. The competition is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT and can be streamed on FloWrestling.

Cougar Clash Team Standings

UNI - 190 Oklahoma State - 187 Illinois - 157 Missouri - 135 SIU Edwardsville - 127.5 Brown - 92.5 Northern Colorado - 49 Little Rock - 35.5

Weekend Mizzou Results

Friday’s Scores

Wrestling: No. 12 Missouri 42, LIU 0; No. 6 Nebraska 27, No. 12 Missouri 10

Saturday’s Scores

There were no games scheduled for Saturday.

Sunday's Scores

Men's Basketball : No. 21 Kansas (7-3) 80, Missouri (8-2) 60

No. 21 Kansas (7-3) 80, Missouri (8-2) 60 Women's Basketball : Missouri (9-2) 65, SIUE (5-3) 56

: Missouri (9-2) 65, SIUE (5-3) 56 Missouri Wrestling: Cougar Clash - Fourth Place, 135 points

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games scheduled for today.

Did you notice?

Brady Cook made his NFL debut for the New York Jets on Sunday, finishing 14-of-30 for 163 yards and two interceptions.

Brady Cook is in at QB for the Jets pic.twitter.com/7NpBkW2JHT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

Karissa Schweizer placed fourth in the women's 10K at the USATF Cross Country Championship on Sunday, finishing in 34:16.2. She earned one of six automatic spots on Team USA for the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

Congratulations to our former Tiger Karissa Schweizer for qualifying for the 2026 World Cross Country Championship after placing fourth at the 2025 USATF Cross Country Championship this afternoon 🏅#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/UKNTimdsJP — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) December 7, 2025

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: