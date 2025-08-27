New Field-Rushing Rules Put in Place for Mizzou Football: The Buzz
Per MU president Mun Choi and the university, Missouri football fans will no longer be allowed to rush the field following a victory.
Per Choi, the SEC will now fine $500,000 for a field-storming infraction. The money goes directly to the opponent the Tigers would theoretically have defeated in any instance of this occurring.
"If we rush the field, we will be fined $500,000 by the SEC, and that money goes directly to our opponent," Choi said in a statement. "In this era of revenue sharing, we cannot afford – literally or figuratively – to give our opponents a large sum of money."
Rushing the field has long been an area of controversy surrounding collegiate sports, with the safety of it being put into question. Most recently, the Missouri faithful emptied their seats onto the court of Mizzou Arena in a massive upset victory over the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in 2025.
In football, Missouri fans most recently stormed the field in 2023 after an upset victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, infamously known for a walkoff 61-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. The Tigers were fined $100,000 after it was done.
"Beginning with the 2025 season, Mizzou students and fans will no longer rush the field," Choi said. "We expect to win each game that we play. We can celebrate in the stands with our fellow fans, we can celebrate outside the venues, and we can share memories for years to come. But we all need to stay off the field after games."
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- No events scheduled.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
1 day.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri offensive lineman Justin Britt will smash the Big Mo drum for the Tigers' Week 1 matchup against Central Arkansas.
- The university has revealed new implementations into the fan gameday experience during football games, effective for the 2025-26 season:
- 2026 basketball recruiting target Toni Bryant caught some attention at a recent New Balance basketball camp. He's ranked as the No. 15 player in the country, according to composite rankings.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“When I got to Missouri, I made it a point to let everyone know that I wasn’t a drinking guy. Family, education, God and work ethic are what is important.”- Brock Olivo
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube