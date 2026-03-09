Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star OL Lual Aleu

Missouri has gained the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Lual Aleu in the 2027 class, per Hayes Fawcett. Aleu is the third pledge the Tigers have gained so far and the second on offense. He was primarily recruited by offensive line coach Brandon Jones.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OL Lual Aleu has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 295 OL from Cincinnati, OH chose the Tigers over Louisville, Florida, and Nebraska



“Forever Blessed, #MIZ🐯”https://t.co/jDyM2EfVKe pic.twitter.com/pEZJEaINjE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2026

According to composite rankings, Aleu is the No. 621 player in the country and No. 57 of all offensive tackles. The Cincinnati native is also the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio. He attends Winton Woods High School.



Aleu chose the Tigers over Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and others. He'd visited Missouri, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

The Tigers now have three commitments in the 2027 class, which was kicked off by three-star quarterback Braylen Warren in December. Three-star safety Jabarri Lofton added to that on March 7, just two days before the Tigers gained the pledge of Aleu. The other potential names of recruits that Eli Drinkwtiz and the Tigers are in pursuit of are extensive and full of talent.

On offense, Missouri is hunting down wide receivers Lawrence Britt and Tae Walden Jr, with the hopes of adding tight ends like Jack Brown, Judah Lancaster and Jaxon Dollar. Running backs Myson Cook-Johnson, Savion Miller, Kingston Miles and Jeremiah Stonewall are also names to keep an eye on.

2027 Football Commitments

QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25) S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26) OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 03/09/2026)

