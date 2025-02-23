Mizzou Wrestler Earns 100th Career Win; The Buzz, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025
Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole earned his 100th victory in the Tigers' meet against No. 13 Iowa State.
O'Toole sparred with Iowa State's Caden Schmidt, where the former pinned the latter in 6:14. After that showdown, the Tigers and Cyclones were deadlocked at 15 points.
Missouri went on to fall 21-18, but O'Toole's impressive milestone was something to celebrate.
O'Toole has been wrestling at Missouri since his freshman year in 2020. Now a senior, the grappler has experienced many high moments as a Tiger.
O'Toole burst onto the scene as a freshman, being awarded numerous accolades early in his career. He was named an NCAA Champion, Big 12 Champion, and the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year.
The following year, he became an NCAA Champion again, as well as an NCAA All-American.
O'Toole continued to roll as a junior, being recognized as an NCAA All-American and Big 12 Champion.
He is now a senior, looking to end his college career on a high. He will have a chance to do that in Missouri's upcoming meet, the Big 12 Championship. O'Toole will look for his third Big 12 Champion title when the meet occurs on March 8-9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sunday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Baseball vs. Southern at 8 a.m. in Vero Beach, Fla. — Watch, Listen Stats
- Women's golf Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Ariz. — Stats
- Tennis vs. No. 21 Vanderbilt at noon in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Women's basketball vs. Ole Miss at 2 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Swim and dive is currently competing at the SEC Championship. Freshman Derek Colbert earned 14th place in the men's platform diving B final.
- Tennis defeated Lindenwood 4-0, and then Western Illinois 4-0 later in the day.
- Softball fell 11-3 to No. 19/19 Oregon. Senior Kara Daly hit a homer in the loss.
- Wrestling fell 21-18 to No. 13 Iowa State. O'Toole claimed the 100th victory of his career in the loss.
- Baseball lost 10-2 to Alabama State. Freshman Trey Lawrence and sophomore Mateo Serna both singled for an RBI.
- Men's basketball fell to Arkansas 92-85. Junior Mark Mitchell led the Tigers in points with 17.
Did you notice?
- ESPN shouted out Missouri men's basketball. The Tigers are looking like a dangerous team, with three top-5 wins.
- Daly cracked a home run in Missouri's game against Oregon. That marked her third home run of the season.
