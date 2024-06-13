Tre Gomillion Returning to Missouri as Assistant Coach, The Buzz; Thursday, June 13, 2024
When Dennis Gates was a player at California, many already predicted he would be a succesful head coach one day.
Gates, now entering his third year as Missouri's mens basketball coach, had similar foresight for one of his pupils, saying in February of 2022 that "Tre Gomillion one day will be on this staff."
Wednesday, Gates' prediction came to fruition. The team announced that Gomillion will be joining the staff this year as an assistant.
Gomillion played for Gates at Cleveland State from 2019-'22 and transferred to Missouri after Gates earned the head job for the 2022-'23 season. In his one season for the Tigers, Gomillion was a team captain who averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
Gomillion will now look to carry over the leadership qualities that Gates and his teammates saw in him as a player to his coaching career. Missouri men's basketball announced the addition of Gomillion to the coaching staff Wednesday.
Gomillion and the rest of the Missouri Tigers team went to work and began preparations for the 2024 season Wednesday with the first practice of the summer. There's still 144 days to go until the Tigers' take the court for the first time. But after a season like the last, it's never too early to start the countdown until the slate is wiped clean.
The TIgers' opening game of the season will be against Memphis on opening night for men's college basketball on Nov. 4. On Wednesday, CBS' Jon Rothstein reported that Missouri will be taking on California in the SEC-ACC challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Did you notice?
• Missouri softball added Kentucky's Taylor Ebbs through the transfer portal. In 2023, the junior hit eight home runs and 31RBIs.
• With the two recent additions of safety Dyllon Williams and OL Henry Feneku, Missouri football has jumped up in national rankings for the Class of 2025. On3 has the Tigers ranked at No. 19 and 247Sports at No. 29.
• Four-star WR Corey Simms told On3 that Missouri, along with Penn State and USC, is in his top three choices. The St. Louis native will announce his commitment decision on Saturday, June 30.
Countdown to Missouri's Football season opener:
77 days. Exactly 11 weeks from today.
