2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Texas A&M
For the first time since 2021, Missouri is taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies have a good mix of returning talent and new additions that should make fans excited this coming season.
Amongst the new additions is a new head coach, former Duke Blue Devil Mike Elko. Elko led the Blue Devils to a 8-5 record last season and an impressive 9-4 the season before. Elko is a no-nonsense coach who isn't the flashiest, but now has a track record for winning games.
The Aggies managed to bring in one of the best transfer portal prospects this offseason in defensive end Nic Scourton, while retaining two of their best offensive threats. Sophomore Conner Weigman will run it back at quarterback for the Aggies with top receiving target Moose Muhammad III. With those two returning at the helm of the offense, the Aggies could pose as a trap-game threat for Missouri in the beginning of the SEC campaign.
Offense
As previously stated, Conner Weigman and Moose Muhammad III will return as a dynamic duo for the Aggies. Weigman posted 979 yards on 55.3% completion percentage, with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions to go along with it. Weigman suffered a foot fracture in the Aggies week-four matchup against Auburn this past year, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Weigman is now recovered from his injury. The Aggies have junior Jaylen Henderson and redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed to back him up.
Moose Muhammad III is one of the better returning receivers in the entire country this season, let alone the SEC. He was fourth in the team in receiving yards last year with 349 and 2 touchdowns as well. Senior Jahdae Walker returns as the leader in receiving yards for the Aggies, with 590 and 2 touchdowns. Junior Noah Thomas is another top receiving threat, posting 359 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.
The Aggies took a hit to their receiving core when Troy transfer Jabre Barber was ruled out for an extended period of time with a foot injury. Barber posted 999 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 75 receptions. Their two top freshman additions, Izaiah Williams and Ashton Bethel-Roman could see time in the rotation with the loss of Barber.
Arguably the Aggies biggest loss was receiver Evan Stewart. The former five-star pass-catcher made the move to Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Oregon Ducks. Another impactful departure was tight end Jake Johnson to the North Carolina Tarheels.
There are plenty of more questions at the running back position. They have four destined to man the running back room, starting with junior Amari Daniels. Daniels led the team in rushing yards last season with 532 yards, also posting 6 touchdowns. Junuor Le'Veon Moss was next in line with 484 yards and 5 touchdowns, then former five-star Rueben Owens with 385 and three touchdowns. The Aggies also brought in Stanford graduate transfer E.J. Smith to compete for a spot, who posted 218 yards and a touchdown.
The Aggies had a balanced offensive attack last season, with no clear leader in any major statistical category. It appears to be the same this season, with plenty of returning production and a sprinkle of new, fresh talent. With a more stern coaching approach from Elko, the Aggies could be primed for a strong offensive attack.
Defense
Former Purdue defensive end Nic Scourton was listed as 247Sports No. 16 ranked transfer prospect this past offseason. He posted 50 tackles for the Boilermakers and a Big 10 leading 10 sacks. He forced one fumble as well. They also return potential NFL Draft prospect Shemar Turner, who posted 33 tackles and 6 six, which was best for second on the team last year.
Their second leading tackler from last season returns as only a sophomore. Taurean York posted 74 tackles and 3 sacks. Sophomore safety Bryce Anderson is another solid returner, posting 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a single interception the season prior.
The additions on the defensive side outside of Scourton are quite impressive. Former Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields will be paired in the middle of the field with York. DeShields recorded 58 total tackles and 2 sacks, adding an additional 4 in his career. Kansas City native and Missouri transfer target Cashius Howell is a possibility to line up across Scourton. Howell recorded 27 tackles and 9.5 sacks for Bowling Green last year.
Former five-star and Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks made the inner conference switch with a move to the Aggies. Ricks is still a freshman after redshirting his freshman year with the Crimson Tide. Trey Jones III, a safety from Central Michigan, was a high production defensive back for the Chippewas that could provide the same for the Aggies.
There are certainly many more questions on the defensive end for the Aggies than the offensive side. There are some unproven players stepping into more impactful roles, such as Jones III, Regis Albert on the defensive line other former high-ranked recruits in backup roles. The defensive unit will need to step up this season for the Aggies.
Outlook
There is no doubt that Texas A&M will pose a challenge to Missouri. They are extremely versatile on offense with Muhammad, Thomas and Walker as well as their plethora of running backs. They have a respectable offensive line unit to pair with those weapons, as well as Conner Weigman.
The defense may be the concern for the Aggies. With the Tigers having weapons of their own, it would not be shocking to see Missouri light up the Texas A&M defense. That being said, the Texas A&M offense surely will put up a fight on Oct. 5.
Game Details
Date: Oct. 5
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Series: Texas A&M leads 7-10, with Missouri having won 6 of the last 8 matchups.
Last Meeting
Oct. 16, 2021: The Aggies took care of business at Faurot Field, winning 35-14 on the road. Now NFL products Isaiah Spiller, Ainias Smith and Devon Achane did the scoring for the Aggies, combining for all five of the teams touchdowns. Dominic Lovett and Tyler Badie put the Tigers on the board, with Badie leading Missouri in all-purpose yards with 121.
The Team
Head Coach: Mike Elko, former Duke head coach and Texas A&M defensive coordinator.
Offensive Coordinator: Collin Klein, former Kansas State quarterback and offensive coordinator.
Defensive Coordinator: Jay Bateman, defensive coordinator at Army from 2014-'18.
Players to Watch: QB Conner Weigman, WR Moose Muhammad III, DE Nic Scourton, LB Taurean York, WR Jahdae Walker
Top Newcomer: Purdue defensive end transfer Nic Scourton was one of the top transfers in the offseason's transfer cycle and certainly the biggest get for the Aggies. He will line up with Shemar Turner and potentially, Bowling Green transfer Cashius Howell.
Program History
Last SEC Title: N/A
Conference Championships: 18
Bowl Record: 20-23
Bowl Appearances: 1929, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1957, 1967, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023
National Championships: 2
