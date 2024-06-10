2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Vanderbilt
Most of the people dressed in black and gold at a half-built FirstBank Stadium last September 30 were there for the Missouri Tigers, not the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers' first SEC game of the season was virtually a home game.
"Our travel, Mizzou travel today was unbelievable, it was phenomenal," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the win. "Just really impressive that our Tiger faithful travelled that way and made a big impact."
When officials threw a penalty late in the game on Missouri, a rain of boos precipitated from the crowd. Noise from the stands on a Vanderbilt third down in the first quarter caused a false start.
This September, not much will be different. Missouri will open their SEC slate with Vanderbilt in week 4 in front of a home crowd, except this time at Faurot Field with no ongoing construction behind the goalposts.
Missouri's 38-21 win in Nashville, Tennessee, last season was a key part in the momentum that the Tigers carried through the rest of their 10-2 season. This year, Missouri will look to get the same push against the Commodores. Here's an early look at the 2024 Vanderbilt team.
Offense
The Vanderbilt offense has been anchored near the bottom of SEC rankings in recent years, finishing in the bottom two of yards per game in each year since 2019. Last year, the Commodores 319 yard average was the worst in the conference and No. 112 amongst all FBS schools.
By necessity, Vanderbilt was more active in the transfer portal this year offensively than they have in any other year, adding 12 players to the offense.
This included a rehaul of the quarterback room. 2023 starters Kent Seals and A.J. Swann transferred to TCU and LSU respectively, opening way to an open competition for the starting job this offseason. Utah transfer Nate Johnson and New Mexico State's Diego Pavia are the front runners to earn the starting nod.
The wide receiver room did suffer two major losses this offseason with star Will Shepherd transferring to Colorado and London Humphreys to Georgia after a promising freshman season.
The running backs room does show some promise, however, led by sophomore Sedrick Alexander and incoming freshman Johann Cardenas, a three-star recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Alexander's 504-yard, four-touchdown season earned him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.
Defense
In three years at Vanderbilt, head coach Clark Lea is yet to bring the same shutdown defenses to Nashville that he coordinated at Notre Dame from 2018-'20.
Vanderbilt's defense, just like its offense, was ranked at the bottom of the SEC with 454.9 yards per game. The Commodores allowed over 30 points in all eight SEC games last season and 10 games overall.
Lea has decided to take more control of the defense in 2024, assuming the coordinator role by demoting Nick Howell, who held the role in 2022 and 2023. Howell was originally demoted to defensive backs coach before becoming the defensive coordinator at New Mexico.
The Vanderbilt secondary was rather porous last season but added four cornerbacks and a safety through the portal, with two of the corners bringing starter experience.
Lea also added major talent to the defense through recruiting with four-star defensive back Dontae Carter, who chose Vanderbilt over Missouri, Nebraska and Texas Tech amongst other schools.
The middle of the field is patrolled by Langston Patterson, a linebacker entering his junior season. Patterson's 74 tackles were No. 19 in the SEC last season.
Schedule
This will be the first SEC game for both opponents and the second straight road game for Vanderbilt. The Commodores will be the fourth straight team that Missouri welcomes to Faurot Field this season.
Depending on how fall camp goes, Vanderbilt could still be sorting out their quarterback competition in the early weeks of the season. By the time they face the Tigers, the Commodores might just barely getting their bearings in order.
Missouri will look to build momentum off of this late September matchup heading into one of its toughest tests of the season the following week: Texas A&M at Kyle Field.
The road won't get easier for Vanderbilt after their trip to Columbia as the Commodores will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide the following Saturday.
What's at Stake?
A loss for Missouri would be a disastrous start to SEC play. Anything less than a berth in the 12-team playoff in 2023 will likely be seen as a disappointment from the Tigers in 2024. A loss to the team that finished last in the conference in each of the past four years would be a pin in Missouri's tires on the road to the playoffs.
For Vanderbilt, an upset over a team that finished in the top 10 nationally last season would be a massive sign of progress. Lea's SEC record is 2-22, with both wins coming in 2022. If his third to come over Missouri, it would be quite the statement.
Game Details
Date: Sept. 21
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri
Series History: Missouri leads 11-4-1, winning nine of the last 11
Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2023: Coming off an electric performance against Kansas State that left his ankle injured, quarterback Brady Cook continued his rise, throwing for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Luther Burden III gained 140 yards on 11 receptions, including two touchdowns. Kris Abrams-Draine snagged an interception in the fourth quarter, securing a dominating, 38-21 win for Missouri.
Opponent at a Glance
Coach: Clark Lea, entering his fourth year at Vanderbilt and 19th in coaching.
Offensive Coordinator: Tim Beck, hired this offseason from North Carolina State.
Defensive Coordinator: Lea with Nick Lezynski as defensive run game coordinator.
2023 Record: 2-10 (0-8)
Biggest Question: Will Lea's staff changes lead to any improvement on the defense? The production from whomever is named the starting quarterback will be meaningless unless Lea can turn around his unit. His job might depend on it.
Program History
Last victory over Missouri: 2019
Last SEC Championship: Never
National Championships: 1906, 1910, 1911, 1918, 1921, 1922 (6)
Bowl Record: 4-4-1
Last Bowl appearance: 2018 - Texas Bowl: 38-45 loss to Baylor
