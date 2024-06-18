Two Tigers set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials: The Buzz, June 18, 2024
Ten Missouri Swimming and Diving alumni and current athletes will participate in the United States Olympic Trials this week. The full schedule of swimming events can be found here, and the diving schedule can be found here.
Alumni Jack Dahlgren, who is a member of the Team Triumph Swim Club in Mexico, Mo., will compete in the Men's Finals for the 200-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle events today. Dahlgren competed in the 200-meter freestyle on June 17, 2024, with a time of 1:47.92.
Freshman Alex Ochsenbein will compete in today's Men's 200-meter breaststroke preliminary event. Ochsenbein competed in the 100-meter breaststroke preliminary heat on June 17, 2024, with a time of 1:02.42. Ochsenbein redshirted the 2023-24 season due to injury.
Swim and Dive Schedule:
*Preliminary events can be watched on the USA Swimming Network and Peacock. The finals can be viewed on NBC.
- Dahlgren's events will occur at approximately 8 p.m. CDT
- Ochsenbein's event is slated to begin at approximately 11 a.m.
Did You Notice?
- Former Missouri basketball guard Phil Pressey won the 2024 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach to the team.
- Missouri women's soccer's first SEC match of the 2024-25 season will be on Sept. 19 against Texas A&M.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
72 days
We'll leave you with this...
