Mizzou Football Announces Date Change for Game at Kansas

Missouri's first game at Kansas since 2005 will come one day earlier, as the two programs announced Friday the game has been moved to the night of Friday, Sept. 11. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.

Missouri and Kansas revived their historic rivalry in football in the 2025 season, playing at Faurot Field in a 42-31 win for the Tigers in the first matchup between the two schools since 2011. Missouri's move to the Southeastern Conference kept the two rivals apart for the 14-year break.

The 2026 game is the second of a four-game agreement. The final two games will take place in 2031 (at Missouri) and 2032 (at Kansas).

Missouri will still have over a week break after its Week 1 game, as the Tigers will begin their season on a Thursday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Kansas will have a full week of rest after its season opener, as the Jayhawks will take on Long Island exactly one week before the Sept. 11 rivalry meeting.



The earlier date will also provide Kansas with an additional day ahead of a trip to London in Week 3 to take on Arizona State.

The date change will allow the rivalry matchup to have more of a national spotlight. The original date, Sept. 12, features other high-profile matchups, such as Ohio State at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Oklahoma at Michigan.



On Friday, Missouri at Kansas is set to be just one of three college football matchups, alongside Rutgers at Boston College, and Villanova at Louisville. The Friday slot could mean a better TV deal for the Border War. Last year's game was broadcast on ESPN2.

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