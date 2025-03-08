A 13-Run Fourth Pushes Mizzou Baseball to Run-Rule Win Over Binghamton
The NCAA run rule states that if a team has a lead of 10 runs by the seventh inning, the game shall be over.
The Missouri Tigers accomplished that amount, and then some, in the fourth inning against the Binghamton Bearcats. They put up 13 runs on 10 hits in that inning, leading to a final score of 16-6 in the Tigers favor.
After putting up a triple and making a pair of nice plays in the field in game one of the series, first Baseman Cayden Nicoletto had more to prove.
There had already been eight runs in the fourth inning. Catcher Mateo Serna and designated hitter Brock Daniels had already launched two homers, bringing in a combined five runs. Nicoletto had a single in the inning and was brought in by the Daniels homer. But then he stepped up to the plate for the second time in the inning.
The bases were loaded with third baseman Keegan Knutson reaching on a fielding error, centerfielder Kaden Peer on a double and Serna being hit by a pitch. Nicoletto launched a ball just to the left of the foul pole in the right field corner, but it was still fair.
The Tigers were up to 12 in the inning, exceeding the needed runs for a run-rule. Shortstop Jackson Lovich singled in another run to cap the eventful inning.
After three-consecutive innings with at least two runs allowed, the Tigers were no longer in range to run-rule. Mizzou starter Wil Libbert brought in two to close his outing, right-hand reliever Josh Kirchhoff tagged two to his name and right-hand reliever Victor Christal brought in two more, while also being pulled with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
Right-hand reliever Ben Smith came in with a tight situation and needed just one out. He did his job and left the bases loaded to close the top of the sixth. He only walked one batter in his 1 1/3 innings.
After a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Serna singled in the final run to walk-off the Bearcats in the seventh inning.
Missouri moves to 7-7 on the season and Binghamton moves to 4-7. The Tigers will return to the field for game two of their doubleheader against the Bearcats around 3:45 p.m.