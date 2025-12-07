Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo offers two ways to win for Texans vs Chiefs
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new Missouri users two excellent options as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7. With the Chiefs' playoff hopes hanging in the balance at 6-6, this crucial AFC matchup presents the perfect opportunity to claim either $300 FanCash or up to $2,000 in bonus bets. New bettors can explore this offer alongside other Missouri sportsbook promos available for this pivotal December showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo details for Chiefs vs Texans betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo provides two distinct welcome offers for new customers betting on Sunday's Chiefs-Texans game. The first option allows users to bet $30 and receive $300 in FanCash, while the second offers up to $2,000 FanCash back on losing bets over 10 consecutive days. Both promotions require no bonus code and feature straightforward qualification requirements.
For the $300 FanCash offer, new users must wager $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer for three consecutive days. If you bet $10 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and win, you'll receive $100 in FanCash that day regardless of the outcome. Should you wager $10 on the Texans moneyline and lose, you still earn the $100 FanCash bonus. Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 daily wager required for three days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Available only to new Missouri customers.
- No withdrawal option for FanCash rewards.
The alternative $2,000 offer provides FanCash equal to losing wagers up to $200 per day for 10 consecutive days. If you bet $50 on the Chiefs to win and they lose, you receive $50 in FanCash. A successful $100 wager on the Texans to cover the spread earns no bonus, as only losing bets qualify for this promotion.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo for the Chiefs-Texans game requires just a few simple steps. New customers can complete the registration process and start betting within minutes of account creation.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account using personal information including name, address, email, and date of birth.
- Verify your identity and location in Missouri.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal.
- Place your qualifying wager on the Chiefs vs Texans game with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive your FanCash bonus within 72 hours of bet settlement.
For complete details about terms and conditions, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special game-specific offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays for marquee matchups like Chiefs vs Texans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.