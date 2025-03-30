A Bullpen Game for Mizzou Baseball Goes Sour Against No. 7 Texas for Series Sweep
The Missouri Tigers' bullpen have struggled this season due to injuries and many of their key pitchers being overused.
This made for a bad recipe when it was discovered to be a bullpen game against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. The Tigers were swept in the series after a 7-1 loss in the series finale.
The most efficient Tiger to take the mound against the Longhorns was right-hand reliever PJ Green. He went three innings for Mizzou and held Texas scoreless for all of them, allowing just two hits. There was just one inning outside of Green's in which the Longhorns did not bring in a runner.
Mizzou Starter Brady Kehlenbrink tossed a scoreless first, but then was plagued by a second inning homer. After striking out two in the third, he was pulled for fellow left-hander Kadden Drew to close the inning, but he allowed runs to come in on a walk and hit-by-pitch.
The ball was then handed to right-hander Ben Smith, who allowed four runs to come home in the fourth. Two left the park on the tenth homer of the series and the others came in on an error. Right-handed reliever Xavier Lovett also tagged on two scoreless innings to close the game for the Tigers.
The Tigers failed to produce much on the offensive front. After back-to-back walks and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers finally brought home a run on an RBI groundout.
Mizzou drops to 9-17 on the season and 0-9 in the SEC, while Texas improves to 23-3 and 8-1 in SEC. The Tigers will take a break from conference play with a two-game series against UAPB starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1.