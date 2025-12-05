'Unbelievable Rivalry' Matchup with Kansas will Be Revealing for Mizzou

Dennis Gates' breakfast on Dec. 9 of 2024 was served with a side of flavorful constructive critiscm form Norm Stewart.



The morning after the biggest win of Gates' career, a 76-67 win over No. 1 Kansas, he was grabbing breakfast with the legendary head coach.

"He constantly pointed out the things we did wrong," Gates said, recalling his breakfast with Stewart. "He does not spare words at all. Does not spare them. And his vocabulary is very, very steep."

Stewart famously vowed to never spend a dime in the state of Kansas. This year, Gates won't have to worry about that, as the game is in Missouri at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. It's the first Border War game to be played in Kansas City since 1997, a 60-87 loss for Stewart's Tigers.



Though the location is at a neutral site, it will be a home atmosphere for Kansas.

The Jayhawks were given "99%" of the ticket allotment, according to Gates. Next year's game will be played at the same venue, but instead technically be a home game for Missouri. Next year's game is the final on the contract between the two teams.



"It's an unbelievable rivalry, a great contest that I hope can last, and we can renew that contract for the next 50 years, because it means something to both fan bases," Gates said. "I would love to just have it on a campus, not a neutral site."

The win over Kansas last year for Gates was the first of what ended up being three wins over top-five teams on the season. It was the first statement for a team that looked dangerous in January and February before collapsing in March.

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers fans storm the court at Mizzou Arena after the team's win over No. 1 Kansas. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

But it also cemented Gates as a coach who could earn the right wins to elevate the program. He also checked off an essential part of his job description.



"You're not a head coach here unless you beat Kansas," Gates recalled Stewart telling him.

Though, Gates still has yet to prove he can win those program-elevating wins in March.



But, being able to earn two consecutive wins over Kansas would be another statement for Gates. Nine games into it, this season is shaping up to mostly be a bridge year, especially after a loss to Notre Dame where the Tigers showed red flags.

A win would change that perception of the season, providing promise that this team could continue to build off of last year's. Missouri hasn't won consecutive games in the series since 2005 and 2006. It hasn't won in a Kansas City matchup in the series since 1987.

This Kansas matchup won't be the tell all, but it will certainly be the best test yet to reveal what the Tigers are made of this season.



The Fighting Irish were the first team currently ranked inside the top 100 of KenPom rankings that Missouri has played this year. Missouri's strength of schedule ranks 362nd in the country entering the matchup against No. 21 Kansas.



"On the road, you learn about yourself, learn a lot about your team," forward Mark Mitchell said.

Missouri should learn plenty about itself in this game, and so should the rest of the country. The stakes of the rivalry add even more weight to it.



"It's not just another game for anybody," Gates said. "It's not just another game for Mizzou. It's not just another game for our opponents. It's a game that means something."

