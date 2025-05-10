A Late Comeback Attempt Succeeds to Give Mizzou Baseball First Conference Win
The Missouri Tigers won a conference game.
The series-opening 9-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on the road breaks the Tigers conference losing streak. They went 0-24 to start the season.
The Tigers scored six runs in the ninth, tying the game before the Aggies were even able to get an out in the top of the inning. Mizzou would bring a three-run lead into the bottom of the ninth and shut down the Texas A&M offense in the bottom half of the inning.
The Tigers were able to load the bases in the second inning and bring a runner home on a pinch-hit RBI from Jedier Hernandez, but left the rest of the runners in their spot. This wasn't the end of the Tigers' scoring.
Despite coming off the bench with a .145 batting average, Hernandez started his night 2-2 at the plate. He got his second single in the fifth inning and was brought home by shortstop Jackson Lovich's 10th homer of the season.
Hernandez walked in the top of the ninth after a single from second baseman Keegan Knutson to put the tying run at the plate. With no outs, the Aggies loaded the bases by hitting designated hitter Gehrig Goldbeck with a pitch. Lovich put up an infield single to bring another run home.
The Tigers then tied the game on a two-RBI double from center fielder Kaden Peer. Third baseman Chris Patterson reached on a fielder's choice, bringing home two runs to give the Tigers a late lead with the help from an error by the Aggies. A wild pitch brought the final run in.
Brady Kehlenbrink continued to struggle with the long ball. He gave up a solo homer in the first at-bat of the game to Texas A&M's All-time home run leader, Jace LaViolette. This didn't put the Tigers out of reach, but the three home runs that Kehlenbrink gave up in the third did. His stint on the mound brought six runs across for the Aggies, with two of the homers coming from LaViolette.
The damage forced Kehlenbrink out of the game early and brought in Kaden Jacobi. Jacobi prevented any more runs from coming in. He went 2 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit to the Aggies' offense. Relievers Brock Lucas and Xavier Lovett followed him with another four scoreless innings.
The Tigers (14-36, 1-24) and Aggies (27-21, 10-15) will face off in Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Blue Bell Park.