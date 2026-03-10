Coordinator John Papuchis Bringing 'New Ideas,' New Personnel to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — John Papuchis has known for some time that whenever Eli Drinkwitz's special team coordinator position became available, he was going to "jump on it."



Papuchis first crossed paths with Drinkwitz in 2016 when he had to scheme against him, with Papuchis as the linebackers coach, and eventually the defensive coordinator starting in 2017, when Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator at NC State. Since then, he's watched Drinkwitz build up the Missouri program.

"I've always admired him from from a distance," Papuchis said of Drinkwitz when speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday. "I admire what he's built here, and having the opportunity work with him is terrific."

In this set of spring practices, Papuchis is working to create buy in for players to embrace playing on special teams.



One of the first things he showed the team was a snapshot from the opening kickoff of a 2026 NFL playoff game. The picture labeled the round each player was drafted and his years of experience in the NFL. He wanted to show how special teams significantly increases your value as a rostered player.



"Being really good on special teams is good for Mizzou, but then it's also great for the individual player, Papuchis said. "...And either you can learn how to do that when you get to the next level, or you can take advantage of the opportunities that we provide here and really get that on tape."

Papuchis said that when NFL scouts visit a college program, the last person they make sure to talk to is the special teams coordinator.



"They're going to ask 'What was his production on special teams?' Papuchis said. "Because they're looking for value, and each one of our guys should be looking for ways to increase their value. One of the ways you do that is what you do on special teams."

Papuchis is in the process of creating that buy in and laying down the foundation of his unit in spring practices. That includes setting the mindset of making the most impact possible in their one play per series.

"We get one play to go out there and execute, and that's kind of one of our mantras, is 'one play and out' mentality," Papuchis said. "And when we go out on the field, no matter which units on, we want to be able to impact games."

Last year, Missouri's special teams found several negative ways to impact the team, through missed field goals, botched snaps, allowing a fake punt against Texas A&M and more issues that multiplied throughout the season.

In Papuchis, Drinkwitz sees fresh ideas and development being brought to the unit.

"He's got an excellent teaching progression," Drinkwitz said of Papuchis. "He's got new ideas and new ways that we will approach special teams. A lot of the fundamental things are similar to what we've done, but the schematics are different. So it'll be a new voice."

Papuchis joins the Missouri staff after spending the last six at Florida State.



He didn't come alone though, as transfer Brunno Reus followed him from Tallahassee.

Reus is a talented Swiss-Army Knife specialist with him, being rated by Kohl's Kicking Camps as the No. 2 punter and also the No. 3 kicker in the class of 2025.

Having capable backups on special teams is a difficult task in the age of the transfer portal. It includes three of the only positions where, unless you're the starter, you're likely not going to play at all.



Last offseason, Missouri had three punters and one long snapper leave through the transfer portal. A versatile option like Reus could've been incredibly value for the Tigers in 2025, when Missouri had to thrust a true freshman into its starting kicker spot after starter Craig tore his ACL in Week 1.

"When they started having roster limitations, and then obviously, with us starting to pay guys, having one of your specialists that had some position versatility was going to be critical," Papuchis said. "Because it's hard to have high-quality guys in terms of a two deep at every position. So having a guy that can kind of as an all-around guy as a catch all is critical. And Brunno's done a really good job balancing all that as he's gone through his first year now as a college football player."

In addition to depth at kicker, Reus' versatility brings competition to the punting and kickoff jobs. Craig is still in process of recovering from his ACL injury, so he won't do kickoffs until June, Drinkwitz said in a press conference before spring practices began. When Craig returns, he's ready to embrace the competition.



"He's a very good specialist overall," Craig said of Reus. "I mean, combo guy and everything. So obviously the kickoff job is competitive, so I'm ready to compete for that though. And I believe that I can do it, like I'm not going to shy away from that."

Craig and Papuchis "hit it off" immediately after meeting in the winter. Through the first few months of working together, Craig has appreciated working with Papuchis, along with new assistant Jonathan Rutledge.

"They're great dudes, and they've been awesome for my development so far," Craig said. "They've been nothing but great so far."