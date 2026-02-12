'Be Relentless, Put Pressure': Mizzou Pitching Staff Reinvigorated for 2026 Season

Missouri's pitching staff looks vastly different compared to 2025.



That's a fact. Whether it's a good or bad one has yet to be determined, but that area of head coach Kerrick Jackson's roster underwent many changes ahead of the 2026 season. With the season-opener inching closer and closer, there's nothing but optimism about his new players and, most importantly, a new pitching coach.

Enter Drew Dickinson, who's making a move from the ACC to the SEC. With the Virginia Cavaliers over the previous six seasons, Dickinson turned himself into one of the best minds and developers in the country.



In the time leading up to Missouri's first game of the season, Dickinson has instilled a new mindset into the bullpen. The Tigers are feeling passionate, excited and focused for the new year, one that could include success that they haven't experienced in the past few seasons.



"He loves to compete and so he puts that on those guys and they're embracing that," Jackson told the media on Feb. 6. "And as a result, you're gonna see our guys do just that, be relentless, put pressure."

Dickinson's desire to see his new players improve has been received well by those guys. Take graduate left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental, who missed the 2025 season due to injury. Pimental was alongside Jackson while he sought out a new pitching coach and soon after Dickinson emerged as the target and eventually the man for the job, Pimental could see the fire in Dickinson's eyes.



"From the first day, man, you saw the fire. You saw the will to win," Pimental said. "You saw just how much this guy loves the game, understands the game. He's, in my opinion, one of the best people I've seen manage a baseball game, just from that side of things."

If there's one thing Dickinson loves about his job, it's the process of teaching all of the players and watching them develop. He's been able to do exactly that since arriving in Columbia on June 17, having his guys ready for the start of the season on Friday.



"He speaks with such passion in his doings," Jackson said. "He loves to teach. He loves the growth, idea and mindset of guys."

On the practice field, Dickinson is relentless and constant in his training regimen. Dickinson also preaches consistency on a day-by-day basis, per Pimental.



Like most coaches, Dickinson expects a lot out of his players while practicing. According to Pimental, there's always going to be something to work on and improve on while working alongside the new pitching coach.



"It's just been constant. Our whole thing is stack days," Pimental said. "Every day, there's something you need to work on. Every day, there's something you can get better at, and that's just been something we've been kind of harping on everybody.

The importance of a consistent and effective pitching staff isn't rocket science. That doesn't mean that Jackson doesn't preach it to his players on a frequent basis.



"Baseball, the game itself, is pitching and defense. If you can pitch and play defense, you'd keep yourself in a lot of games," Jackson said. "And those are some things we haven't been able to do consistently in the past. And when you talk about those young guys, (who) are really, really talented on the bump, those are gonna be some guys that are gonna be able to contribute for us early."

Outside of a new coach, the Tigers are ready to take the field in Florida on Friday. It's been a while and they all believe they have a chance to find some success that has yet to show up in recent seasons.



That especially appears to be the case for Pimental, who hasn't truly seen the field since 2024. After a year of watching from the clubhouse and not being able to help his teammates by playing, Pimental, along with others, are antsy to get things started.



"Top down, you know, older guys, older guys, and we're all very excited to get after it again," Pimental said. "Especially me, sitting out for a year and a half and kind of watching the team do their thing. I'm super excited to get back on the boat and make an impact on the field."

Pimental's not taking anything for granted following his season-ending injury last year. He had tastes of success in 2024 as one of Missouri's leading pitchers, but he's seen the dark side of things, as well.



With that comes a new perspective on the sport he loves, one that's full of exciement and gratitude.



"That year and a half where I was on the sideline, really, I guess I took things for granted," Pimental said. "Knowing when things get kinda taken away from you, you have a little different level of gratitude for it. So I'm through the roof excited to just finally get back out."

Jackson has seen the growth of Pimental during his time being injured. That's not easy on anyone, including Pimental, but there are clear signs of maturity and development as both a player and a human arising now that he is recovered.



"I think he's been able to grow as a young man and being a more mature individual," Jackson said. "Being able to sit back last year and just watch in different perspective of what it's like to be on the bench and see guys that are playing and see guys that aren't playing and see how they react to success and how they react to not being successful. So I think he's been able to put all that into his toolbox, if you will."

The Tigers start their season at 5 p.m. on Friday in a three-game series against Mount St. Mary's in Fort Myers, Florida.

