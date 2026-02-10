3 Mizzou Tigers Crack Top 100 of The Athletic NFL Draft Big Board

As the NFL combine and NFL draft rapidly approach, there are multiple Missouri Tigers rising up the 2026 NFL draft ranks. With the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl and other postseason bowl games for prospects to make their names known, only a few months separate this very moment and the draft itself.



The Tigers should have multiple players selected in this year's draft, including defensive end Zion Young, defensive tackle Chris McClellan and linebacker Josiah Trotter. Those three all had excellent senior seasons and have boosted their draft stocks significantly.

Missouri will have other draft prospects be selected in 2026. Wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl had has began to shoot up draft boards. Safety Daylan Carnell, center Connor Tollison and offensive tackle Keagen Trost will also have a chance to hear their names called.

Those three made an appearance in the most recent installment of The Athletic's NFL analyst, Dane Brugler's top-100 big board. Here's where they stand in that top 100.

Zion Young, No. 39

Young has long been viewed as Missouri's best 2026 NFL draft prospect and Brugler reflected that idea in his new big board. Young recorded 42 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season for the Tigers and 41 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a junior with Missouri.



The former Michigan State Spartan helped his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, winning the MVP award for his team and recording multiple highlight-level plays.

Dane Brugler's scouting report:

Young is a tad rigid as a pass rusher and doesn’t have ideal cornering speed, but he is long, strong and determined with the hand usage to force his way through blockers. His play recognition and full-extension physicality as a run defender blossomed during his senior season.

Josiah Trotter, No. 66

Trotter declared for this year's NFL draft as a redshirt sophomore, leaving a wide hole in Missouri's defense for next season. There's no doubt that he was NFL ready, however, and his youth will be of service to him.



He recorded 84 tackles and two sacks this season, his lone one with Missouri. His physical and freakishly athletic playstyle is put on display on just about every play he's on the field.

Dane Brugler's scouting report:

Trotter is an absolute hammer downhill. He has above-average run instincts and plays with the toughness that would make his dad, former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, proud. His struggles to make plays in coverage kept him from being ranked higher, but he is an easy player to like because of the way he closes on the ball and attacks contact.

Chris McClellan, No. 95

As Brugler states, McClellan has an NFL build and has the athleticism to match it. He grew more productive in his second and final season with the Tigers, while also becoming one of the true defensive leaders for Missouri. McClellan finished with 48 total tackles and six sacks as a senior.

Dane Brugler's scouting report:

McClellan looks like an NFL player (6-3, 315, 34-inch arms, 11-inch hands) and plays with functional strength both to command the point of attack and shrink the pocket as a rusher. He is an underrated player who will be part of a rotation for a long time.

