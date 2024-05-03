How to Watch: Missouri Baseball vs No. 15 South Carolina
The Missouri Tigers will kick off another SEC weekend series, this one against the No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks have shot up the rankings as of late, going from No. 24 to No. 15 in D1's poll. They recently took a series against No. 4 Kentucky. In many of their recent SEC series, the Tigers have taken just one game against their opponents. However, their last weekend featured a sweep handed to them by No. 3 Tennessee.
Missouri will need to put up their best work and get at least one win in this series. Their main goal for the end of the season should be to stay out of the last two places in their conference in order to earn a trip to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC tournament.
What: Missouri Tigers (20-26, 6-15 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (30-14, 11-10 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. CT
- Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: South Carolina holds a 20-13 edge in the series against the Tigers. Missouri has taken their last four series against the Gamecocks at home, however.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Lindenwood Lions. Missouri earned a run-rule in the seventh inning 13-1.
Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks earned their mid-week win against East Tennessee State. South Carolina put up a eight-run fourth for their 15-2 win in seven innings.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. RHP Roman Kimball
- Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Eli Jones
- Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD