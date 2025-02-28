How to Watch: Missouri Baseball vs Evansville
The Missouri Tigers returned home earlier in the week for their 10-game home-stand. For game one, they earned a 14-10 win over Lindenwood, fueled by a 5-5 game by true freshman Brady Picarelli.
Now, it is time for games two through five. The Tigers will take on the Evansville Purple Aces for their first home series of the 2025 campaign.
Evansville has only won one game so far this season, it came in the second game of a doubleheader against the University of Southern Indiana. The upcoming doubleheader against Mizzou will be their third of the year.
Of the four games the Tigers are slated for, they only have two started set. Graduate left-hander Ian Lohse will take the mound for game one and redshirt freshman left-hander Wil Libbert will have game two. Lohse gave up three runs on six hits over five innings in their most recent loss to Alabama State. Libbert only made it through three innings, giving up four runs on three hits.
Missouri will take the field at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 28.
How to Watch Missouri vs Evansville:
What: Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) at Missouri Tigers (4-4)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. CT
- Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)
- Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has a 2-1 series lead over Evansville. They last playing and split a two game series in March of 1986. Their first meeting was in 1981 and the Tigers took the win.
Last time out, Evansville: The Purple Aces took a 24-3 loss against Kentucky on Feb. 25. The Wildcats put up seven runs in the first inning and nine in the bottom of the sixth.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first home win of the year against Lindenwood. Despite some trouble in the first inning, Missouri put on an offensive show for the 14-10 win.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. - LHP Ian Lohse vs. LHP Kenton Deverman
- Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. – LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Owen Byberg
- Saturday, March 1 at TBD. – TBD vs. RHP RJ James
- Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. LHP Kevin Reed