Mizzou Offers D-II Standout Receiver in Transfer Portal: The Buzz

While in town for the Gator Bowl, Missouri offered wide receiver a Jacksonville, Florida, native, wide receiver Corey Scott, who excelled at the Division-II level. Scott announced the offer in a social media post Friday.



Scott has spent three seasons with West Florida, where he's earned first-team all-conference recognition in each of the last two seasons. In 2025, he caught 63 passes for 1,018 yards.

He announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3. Since then, he's received offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, James Madison and a number of other schools.

Wide receiver will be one of the top needs for Missouri in the transfer portal, which officially opens up Jan. 2. Three Missouri wide receivers have announced plans to enter the portal when it opens, while three others are set to graduate.

Here's the morning buzz for Saturday, Dec. 27.

Mizzou's Weekend Schedule

Saturday



Football vs. No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC - Listen

Sunday



Women's basketball vs. Kansas City at 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Dave Steckel, who spent 2001-2014 as an assistant on Missouri's staff, will be joining Barry Odom's staff at Purdue as a senior defensive analyst.

39 years of coaching. His 40th will be in West Lafayette.



Welcome to Purdue, @CoachStec59! 🚂⬆️ pic.twitter.com/0DxOpXabVD — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 26, 2025

Missouri alum Jordan Clarkson is finding his stride in his first seaosn with the New York Knicks. On Christmas against Cleveland, Clarkson had the second-most points for the Knicks in a 126-124 win. He's scored 10 or more points in five of the last six games.

Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 25 points off the bench 😤 pic.twitter.com/7jMP5sCgvP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 25, 2025

Missouri defensive back Drey Norwood accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game in Florida. His teammate, Toriano Pride Jr., accepted an invite to the game earlier this month.

Hula Bowl Bound!! @dreydennorwood has officially accepted his invite to the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game!! @mizzoufootball pic.twitter.com/6zjTfyOM9y — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 25, 2025

Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III will make his return from injury for the Chicago Bears in Week 17 in a cruicial game against San Francisco.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden will play Sunday against the 49ers. Burden sprained his ankle against the Browns and didn’t play against the Packers but returned to practice this week. https://t.co/W5kSPcql32 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 27, 2025

Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was waived after a short stint with the Denver Broncos. He cleared waivers Friday.

#Broncos waived Cody Schrader — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 25, 2025

Former Missouri pitcher Pete Fairbanks signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins after a seven-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Marlins, RHP Pete Fairbanks reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/6XoIYCLEmZ — MLB (@MLB) December 24, 2025

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

[On becoming the first Missouri player to win a major national honor, Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year:] “Whoever was selecting national awards over the years must have been looking at a map that didn't include the state of Missouri. I guess they must have updated it in '97.” Brock Olivo

