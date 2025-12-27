Mizzou Offers D-II Standout Receiver in Transfer Portal: The Buzz
While in town for the Gator Bowl, Missouri offered wide receiver a Jacksonville, Florida, native, wide receiver Corey Scott, who excelled at the Division-II level. Scott announced the offer in a social media post Friday.
Scott has spent three seasons with West Florida, where he's earned first-team all-conference recognition in each of the last two seasons. In 2025, he caught 63 passes for 1,018 yards.
He announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3. Since then, he's received offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, James Madison and a number of other schools.
Wide receiver will be one of the top needs for Missouri in the transfer portal, which officially opens up Jan. 2. Three Missouri wide receivers have announced plans to enter the portal when it opens, while three others are set to graduate.
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Football vs. No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC - Listen
Sunday
Women's basketball vs. Kansas City at 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Dave Steckel, who spent 2001-2014 as an assistant on Missouri's staff, will be joining Barry Odom's staff at Purdue as a senior defensive analyst.
- Missouri alum Jordan Clarkson is finding his stride in his first seaosn with the New York Knicks. On Christmas against Cleveland, Clarkson had the second-most points for the Knicks in a 126-124 win. He's scored 10 or more points in five of the last six games.
- Missouri defensive back Drey Norwood accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game in Florida. His teammate, Toriano Pride Jr., accepted an invite to the game earlier this month.
- Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III will make his return from injury for the Chicago Bears in Week 17 in a cruicial game against San Francisco.
- Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was waived after a short stint with the Denver Broncos. He cleared waivers Friday.
- Former Missouri pitcher Pete Fairbanks signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins after a seven-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On becoming the first Missouri player to win a major national honor, Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year:] “Whoever was selecting national awards over the years must have been looking at a map that didn't include the state of Missouri. I guess they must have updated it in '97.”Brock Olivo
