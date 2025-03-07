How to Watch: Mizzou Baseball vs Binghamton
The Missouri Tigers have one final series before they hit the road to begin SEC play.
Their last series did not go how they would like and this is their final chance to right the ship before the tougher competition in their conference.
Binghamton is on a two-game losing streak after being swept by East Tennesse State. Missouri will have the chance to add onto it in their four-game set. The Tigers will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 8 and a seven-inning series finale on Sunday, March 9.
The Tigers have three of the four starters slated for their upcoming contests. Mizzou will continue with their lefty-heavy rotation. Left-hander Ian Lohse has solidified his spot in the Friday night role. Wil Libbert will take game one of the doubleheader and Kadden Drew has been penciled in for game two of the doubleheader.
Missouri will take the field at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 7.
How to Watch Missouri vs Binghamton:
What: Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (6-6)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, March 7 at 5 p.m. CT
- Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m. CT (Doubleheader)
- Sunday, March 9 at 1 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN+, Tiger Radio
Series: This is the Tigers' first ever series against Binghamton.
Last time out, Binghamton: The Bearcats were swept by East Tennessee state and run-ruled in the eighth inning second game. The first game was lost 13-5 by Binghamton.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers split a four-game set with Evansville. They swept the doubleheader, but dropped the series opener and finale.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, March 7 at 5 p.m. - LHP Ian Lohse vs. RHP Ryan Packard
- Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m. – LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Brady Bouchard
- Saturday, March 8 at TBD. – LHP Kadden Drew vs. TBD
- Sunday, March 9 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. RHP Colin Rhein