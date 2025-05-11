Lovich Nears Cycle in Mizzou Baseball Series Sweep Over Texas A&M
Nearly two years to the day, Missouri Tigers shortstop Jackson Lovich came close to following in the footsteps of his brother.
On May 12, 2023, former Tiger Ross Lovich hit for the cycle against Georgia. On May 11, 2025, only a single eluded the younger brother in his quest for the cycle.
In a weekend that seemingly came out of nowhere, Mizzou baseball swept the Texas A&M Aggies on the road, winning the final game 10-1. Prior to the series, the Tigers were 0-24 in conference play. They out-scored the Aggies 23-8 in the series.
The last time Mizzou swept Texas A&M was in the 2006 season. It came on the road in College Station. They also swept the Aggies at home in 2005.
The Aggies struggled to get Lovich out the entire game. He led off the game with a solo shot, and worked his way down from there. When he stepped up to lead off the third, he hit a triple and earned the Tigers' third run of the game. With two on in the sixth, Lovich made it a 7-1 game with a RBI-double.
Behind the Tigers' lead-off man, the rest of the team followed suit. They put up 15 hits in the game, with nearly all players getting a run and a hit. While they were able to bring a lot of runs home, they also left eight on.
This win couldn't have been achieved without the pitching behind the offense. Wil Libbert got the start for the Tigers and went five innings. He gave up just one run on one hit — a solo shot in the third inning. Libbert also walked three batters, but struck out five. This was the first earned run allowed by the Mizzou pitching staff in 18 innings, dating back to the third inning of Game 1 of the series.
The starter was followed by three scoreless innings from reliever Josh McDevitt. He pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. McDevitt struck out five Aggies in his outing.
Texas A&M had a knack for getting the lead-off man on base, but it didn't help them much. Mizzou turned three double plays. The Aggies left three runners on in the game, bringing just one home.
The Tigers (16-35, 3-24) will return to action on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Mississippi in Columbia, Mo. This series is Mizzou's final regular-season series.