Mizzou 2025 Baseball Preview: Freshman Additions
The Missouri Tigers had to say goodbye to multiple of their starting infielders and a few of their key rotation pieces this past offseason.
It's a good thing that the Tigers have a solid freshmen class coming in. Adding two infielders, three outfielders, two pitchers and one utility player, there is no shortage of talent amongst the young guys.
Missouri baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson has proved that he isn't afraid to start freshman on Day 1, so many of the new players have a chance to get playing time early. In the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers were of the teams to start the most freshmen each game.
Take a look at the new faces on the 2025 Missouri Tigers baseball roster:
Brady Picarelli - OF
The Tigers were able to pick up the No. 1 outfield prospect in Missouri in Picarelli. He served as a corner outfielder for the Elizabethton River Riders, members of the Appalachian collegiate summer league. In 18 games, he earned 12 hits and seven RBIs, while fielding at a clip of .958. In high school, Picarelli hit .443 and scored the team-lead of 24 runs.
Chris Patterson - INF
With former Missouri third baseman Trevor Austin having signed with the Houston Astros, Missouri will need to fill that hole. Patterson was rated as the No. 4 third baseman out of Texas, one of the states with the most prominent baseball prospects. He was selected for USA Baseball’s Breakthrough and National Team Identification Series, as well as New Balance’s Future Stars Series.
Trey Lawrence - INF/RHP
Lawrence is being favored as starting shortstop option for the Tigers. He was rated the No. 18 shortstop out of Florida and pairs that with a strong arm. Lawrence spent his summer with the Tri-State Coal Cats collegiate summer league team, where he played in 16 games, got 12 hits and eight RBIs. On the mound, he threw four innings and allowed no runs.
Trey Callaway - UTIL
As the only player marked as utility on the roster, Callaway should be able to provide strength nearly anywhere on the field. Per Perfect Game, he is ranked as the No. 5 catcher from Georgia from his class, but also frequented first base and pitcher. But, the field isn't the only place he's expected to make an impact. Callaway hit .528 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs as a senior, making him a valuable addition to the lineup as well.
Victor Christal - RHP
Christal is a big grab for the Tigers, as he was ranked as the No. 1 right-hand pitcher from Missouri in his class. He already has a fastball that can hit the mid-90s and a changeup, curveball and slider to pair with it. He is able to reach high spin rates with his fastball and should be able to make an immediate impact on the mound for Missouri.
PJ Green - OF/RHP
Two holes that the Tigers need to fill can be done with one person. Green is a dual-threat with talent on the mound and in the outfield. From the mound, he clocked in at 93 mph with his fastball, but his secondary pitches will still need some work. As an outfielder, Green ranked as No. 6 in the state of Georgia from Perfect Game. His family isn't unfamiliar with the ways of the Missouri head coach either, as Green's brother Glenn Green III played under Jackson at Memphis in 2023.
Aden Malpass - OF
There is no shortage of speed within Malpass. He earned state titles with his high school track team, but will now be using it in the outfield and on the base path. He was ranked No. 7 as an outfielder out of Alabama. Malpass is quite the offensive threat with his ability to steal bases and hit .418. He would add a lot to the lineup if they are able to make room for him.
Brady Kehlenbrink - LHP
Standout is an easy way to describe Kehlenbrink. He was ranked as the No. 8 recruit from Missouri and a top 50 left-handed pitcher in the country. Kehlenbrink's fastball reaches 96 mph and has a high spin rate. In his senior season, he put up a 1.84 ERA through 45 2/3 innings, striking out 81 batters. With those numbers, Kehlenbrink will likely take the mound quite soon for the Tigers.