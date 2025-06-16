Mizzou Baseball Adds Former Aggie Through Portal: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers baseball made their second addition of the transfer portal Sunday, adding former Texas A&M utility player Jamal George.
The Puerto Rico native started in 17 games on the season, spending time in the outfield and at second base. He batted .231 on the year, plus three doubles and four RBI.
Before spending the last season at Texas A&M, George played at Alabama State in the first two years of his collegiate career. In his freshman year, he was named the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year.
George joins pitcher Keyler Gonzalez, coming from D-II Nova Southeastern, in Missouri's 2026 transfer class. Meanwhile, 11 players have transferred out of the program. The Tigers are looking to rebuild after finishing the 2025 season at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference with a 16-39 record.
Did you notice?
- On the first day college coaches were allowed full contact with players in the class of 2027, Missouri football reached out to multiple prospects:
- Tre Moore, four-star wide receiver from Texas
- Ah'Mari Stevens, four-star wide receiver from Florida
- Jordan Holamn, three-star safety from Kentucky
- Eli Mielke, quarterback from Iowa
- Ta'Shon Nash, tight end from Virginia
- Missouri men's basketball also reportedly reached out to multiple 2027 prospects:
- King Gibson, five-star combo guard from Florida
- Jaylan Mitchell, five-star forward from Ohio, per Pro Insight
- Chase Branham, point guard from Missouri, per Trent Markwith of Relentless Hoops
- Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook hosted his second annual youth camp at Rock Bridge High School Sunday.
- Former Missouri pitcher Will Libbert announced he's transferring to Ole Miss.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
73 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“You looked at the school and, as a kid, what’s the biggest school? And they played Oklahoma and Nebraska. You thought, ‘It’s supposed to be a pretty good league.’”- Brad Smith
On this Day in Mizzou History
June 16, 1954: Missouri baseball defeats Rollins College 4-1 in the final of the College World Series to capture the school’s first national championship. Among those on the team was future Tigers basketball coach Norm Stewart.