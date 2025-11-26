Missouri Board of Curators Set to Authorize New Contract for Eli Drinkwitz, Per Report
Per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is set to receive a new contract from the University of Missouri.
A Missouri Board of Curators meeting is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and the purpose of the meeting will be to authorize the contract. This does not mean the contract is finalized, just that the process of extending him has begun.
Since Drinkwitz's name has appeared in job rumors, which started with former Penn State head coach James Franklin being fired, Missouri's head man has done nothing but reaffirm to the media and Missouri fans that he is happy and comfortable being the head coach of the Tigers.
Despite that affirmation, his name has still appeared as a candidate for potential job openings, including at LSU and Florida.
"I would like to remind everybody, including our fans, we absolutely love Mizzou," Drinkwitz said on Nov. 18. "We love what we're building. We've been to six-straight bowl games. We got the sell-out streak going. Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me, the alignment that we have with our president. President (Mun) Choi, his support for our program, his support in what we're trying to build."
Besides outside reports saying Drinkwitz was in the running for jobs that weren't the University of Missouri, there hasn't been anything to indicate Drinkwitz wants out. To him and his team, it's all just been outside noise.
"Since I've been here, I've signed multiple extensions," Drinkwitz said. "Infact, I signed one this past summer, so all the speculation is really a tribute to them, and it's a tribute to our team's success and their commitment to our team, and that's where my focus is going to remain, on our team, our current situation."
The university extended Drinkwitz this past summer in July, making his current contract last through the 2029 season. That extension also increased the salary pool for his coaching and support staff, while also boosting his contract.
"The consistent progress we've seen under Coach Drinkwitz's leadership is inspiring," athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "This extension, along with increased investment in our coaching and support staff, reflects our commitment to sustaining success at the highest level.
Drinkwitz's future at the University of Missouri is still not certain, but this board meeting is a step forward in keeping Drinkwitz around Columbia for the foreseeable future.
The Missouri Tigers will kick off one more time in the regular season at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas.