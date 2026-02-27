Mizzou Baseball Announces Schedule Change for Weekend Series: The Buzz

With rain in Sunday's forecast, Missouri baseball announced it has moved Game 3 of its series against North Dakota State to Saturday afternoon to create a double header.

Game 2 will begin at 1 p.m., being moved back one hour earlier from its original time. Game 3 will then begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the day.

Game 1 of the series on Friday will 6 p.m. The first two games of the series will both be broadcast on the SEC Network +.

The Buzz: Feb. 27

At the NFL Scouting Combine, former Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings spoke on new Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee, a transfer from Ole Miss. Lee caught four passes for 59 yards when playing against Spears-Jennings and the Sooners in 2024.

Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings on what makes new #Mizzou WR Cayden Lee tough to defend pic.twitter.com/Js8bnjP9TU — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) February 26, 2026

Former Missouri basketball player Jontay Porter signed a deal with the Seattle Superhawks of the USBL. It's his first team since his permanent ban from the NBA for gambling.

Missouri football was included in the top eight schools for Nehemiah Ombati, a composite four-star defensive lineman from Minnesota. In addition to the Tigers, Minnesota, Virginia Tech Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan State and Nebraska are listed for the 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect in the class of 2027.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Women's basketball : lost 71-112 at South Carolina

Friday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball : Day 1 of the Mizzou Invitational

vs. Wichita State at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats

vs. Miami (Ohio) at 5:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Baseball: vs. North Dakota State at Taylor Stadium at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Tennis : vs. No. 10 Texas at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener

188 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“That was the goal of our class when we arrived with Coach [Larry] Smith in 1994; we wanted to restore Mizzou football to a respectable level on the national stage. He literally had to resurrect the program from the dead. His first two recruiting classes were mostly made up of tough in-state kids from every demographic, all of whom wanted to the same thing – make Mizzou football a winner again.” Brock Olivo

