Mizzou Baseball Announces Schedule Change for Weekend Series: The Buzz
With rain in Sunday's forecast, Missouri baseball announced it has moved Game 3 of its series against North Dakota State to Saturday afternoon to create a double header.
Game 2 will begin at 1 p.m., being moved back one hour earlier from its original time. Game 3 will then begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the day.
Game 1 of the series on Friday will 6 p.m. The first two games of the series will both be broadcast on the SEC Network +.
The Buzz: Feb. 27
- At the NFL Scouting Combine, former Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings spoke on new Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee, a transfer from Ole Miss. Lee caught four passes for 59 yards when playing against Spears-Jennings and the Sooners in 2024.
- Former Missouri basketball player Jontay Porter signed a deal with the Seattle Superhawks of the USBL. It's his first team since his permanent ban from the NBA for gambling.
- Missouri football was included in the top eight schools for Nehemiah Ombati, a composite four-star defensive lineman from Minnesota. In addition to the Tigers, Minnesota, Virginia Tech Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan State and Nebraska are listed for the 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect in the class of 2027.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Women's basketball: lost 71-112 at South Carolina
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: Day 1 of the Mizzou Invitational
vs. Wichita State at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats
vs. Miami (Ohio) at 5:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball: vs. North Dakota State at Taylor Stadium at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Tennis: vs. No. 10 Texas at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener
188 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“That was the goal of our class when we arrived with Coach [Larry] Smith in 1994; we wanted to restore Mizzou football to a respectable level on the national stage. He literally had to resurrect the program from the dead. His first two recruiting classes were mostly made up of tough in-state kids from every demographic, all of whom wanted to the same thing – make Mizzou football a winner again.”Brock Olivo
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations