Mizzou Baseball Continues Winless Streak in Conference Play with Series-Opening Loss
It was a six-run first inning that doomed the Missouri Tigers series opener against the Florida Gators.
There were five runs that came after those, but its quite hard to get out of a hole that big to start a game. Missouri starter Brady Kehlenbrink struck out the side to close that inning and put out up two scoreless innings after, but the two homers to start put a damper on the day.
All of the scoring came in three innings for the Gators. Despite putting up zeros on the pitching front in the rest of the innings, Mizzou's offense couldn't provide enough help to overcome the deficit in the 11-2 loss.
Mizzou didn't have much trouble getting runners on base, but struggled bringing them home. With their six hits and six walks, they left nine runners on base. In two innings, Mizzou squandered scoring opportunities and stranded the bases loaded.
Both of Mizzou's runs came in the third inning, with one of them being walked in by Florida starter Liam Peterson. The other run came in off of back-to-back doubles from third baseman Chris Patterson and second baseman Peyton Basler.
Reliever Brock Lucas relieved Kehlenbrink and was tagged with three runs in the fourth inning. It was these runs that seemingly crushed Mizzou's fight in the game. Lucas recovered with two scoreless innings. It wasn't until a double with two runners on in the seventh that Florida was able to add on.
It was a freshman that stood out for the Tigers in this game. Patterson had a double and a walk in the game. Alongside his offensive help, he was no slacker with the glove. He made a couple good plays in the field and had confidence in his plays.
Mizzou drops to 12-21 on the season and 0-13 in conference play, while Florida improves to 22-15 and 2-11 in the SEC. The Tigers will return to the field for game two at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11.