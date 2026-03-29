Mizzou Baseball Loses in Blowout Fashion to Texas A&M

Missouri baseball dropped its third straight game, falling 14-6 to No. 25 Texas A&M. The Tigers lost their first game in the series on Friday night, as well.

The Aggies threw down an onslaught of offense in the third inning, an inning in which they entered with a 2-0 lead. They exited that inning with a 9-0 lead, burying any chance Missouri had of getting momentum.



Brady Kehlenbrink was on the mount for the Tigers during that inning, allowing nine total runs and six hits with only two strikeouts. Keyler Gonzalez followed him up, allowing four runs and four hits. Juan Villareal and Dane Bjorn mitigated the damage after that offensive run from Texas A&M, but the game was too far too gone.

Missouri logged 11 total hits to Texas A&M's 12, but it wasn't able to capitalize. Donovan Jordan led the way for the Tigers with three hits and an RBI, followed by Kam Durnin with two hits and three RBI. Mateo Serna and Keegan Knutson also logged more than one hit, making up all of Missouri's offense.

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac was its main source of offense, finishing with three hits and five RBI. Nico Partida also logged two hits and four RBI.

Next up for the Tigers is the final game of their series against the Aggies, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday inside Taylor Stadium.

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