Mizzou Hoops Lands Commitment of South Dakota Guard Jordan Crawford

Missouri has landed the transfer commitment of South Dakota guard Jordan Crawford, per Joe Tipton. Crawford will play for his fourth team in four seasons after the most productive one of his career in the Summit League.

Missouri's fifth transfer portal addition was on campus in Columbia on Monday afternoon for a visit, per Matt Harris of Rock M Nation.

Crawford averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this past season for the Coyotes, shooting 41.4 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from the three-point line and 74.5 percent from the free-throw line. All of those numbers outside of his work at the charity stripe were career highs. Crawford played against Missouri early in the 2025 season, putting up 18 points, two rebounds and two steals in a loss.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native started his college hoops career with College of Charleston in 2023, serving as a rotational player. He averaged 4.7 points in 32 games played. He then moved to Eastern Kentucky, where he played in 30 games and started in 15. Crawford averaged 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game during that time.

The addition of Crawford makes way too much sense. Missouri needed some depth in its guard room behind freshman star Jason Crowe Jr., Jamier Jones and Kennard Davis Jr., and the former Coyote will do exactly that. He'll be able to contribute some scoring off the bench, along with a little length on the defensive end.

He's not a true point guard, but he has taken ball-handling responsibilities on all of the teams he's played for in his career. Right now, he might be the second-most able and proven ball handler that Dennis Gates could deploy, outside of Crowe. Even if he isn't a true point guard, the experience in the lead-guard role will be helpful for the team's depth.

Big fish in the portal are scarce at this point in the cycle, so landing a guard with experience like Crawford automatically makes this a good addition. His role likely won't be expansive by any means, but there is a clear avenue for him to be a contributor.

The 2026 roster seems to be in the hands of Crowe, a talented five-star freshman who broke scoring records in California. Gates and his coaching staff have surrounded Crowe with new faces and some retained players in an attempt to complement his skillset. Jones from Providence was a big one, as was Bryson Tiller from Kansas. Gates also managed to retain senior forward Trent Pierce and sophomore unicorn big man Trent Burns.

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