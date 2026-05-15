Predicting the Tigers' Breakout Stats, MVPs on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri beat reporters Michael Stamps, Killian Wright and Joey Van Zummeren gave their thoughts on a handful of topics with the football and men's basketball programs.



The trio discussed the latest developments on Ahmad Hardy, who is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday. Then, they discuss Missouri basketball making what could be its final transfer portal addition of the offseason by signing former South Dakota guard Jordan Crawford. Finally, the three make their early predictions for superlatives for the football team in 2026.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Where is Ahmad Hardy at in his recovery?

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of a game against Mississippi State on Saturday | Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

The star running back was reported to be in stable condition following a surgery, per a release from Missouri football on Monday morning.



A report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday stated that Hardy was released from the hospital in Mississippi and that he suffered the wound in his upper leg. Hardy reportedly arrived back in Columbia on Tuesday night to begin the rehab process and has the "goal" of playing in the 2026 season. A clearer answer of Hardy's status for the 2026 season is expected to come in June.

Who is Jordan Crawford?

Missouri's fifth transfer portal addition is a shooting guard from South Dakota who shot 36.8% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game in the 2025-26 season. He'll add to Missouri's guard depth, and also be one of the better perimeter shooters on the roster. He's the second guard Missouri has added through the transfer portal, joining former BYU Cougar Kennard Davis.

Read more: What Jordan Crawford Brings to Mizzou

Who will be the most important players for Missouri football in 2026?

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive ends Darris Smith and Nate Johnson celebrate a sack in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

To round out the episode, the three gave their predictions for the following awards for Missouri football in 2026: most valuable player, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, most improved played, best transfer and best freshman.



Quarterback Austin Simmons, Hardy, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, edge rusher Darris Smith and defensive back Chris Graves Jr. were popular picks for the superlatives. The most improved category led to some interesting questions about what players could step into larger roles this season, such as offensive guard Tristan Wilson.

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