Mizzou Baseball Swept in Shortened Doubleheader Against Florida
They were originally only scheduled to play one game on Saturday, but weather forced the Missouri Tigers to play in a doubleheader for their second SEC series in a row.
Each inning was more important since the doubleheader made each game just seven innings. Despite a good start on the mound in game one, the Tigers were shutout 5-0 against the Gators. Mizzou was able to strike first in game two and then again later to tie it in the sixth, but Florida walked it off in the final inning with a score of 3-2.
Center fielder Pierre Seals dominated the two games for the Tigers. He had a couple web gems in the field and paired that with a solo homer in the second game. In game one, he had a single and a stolen base.
The late-game tie was punched out of the park by Cayden Nicoletto in the sixth inning of game two. The Mizzou right fielder had frequented swinging on the first pitch of his at-bats in the doubleheader, but this time it paid off.
Missouri starter Kaden Jacobi had his best start of the season on the mound. With two being played on the day, saving bullpen arms was more crucial. Jacobi worked for 5 1/3 innings and allowed just three runs on five hits. He gave the Tigers a chance to stay in the game.
It was with hit-by-pitches and walks that Jacobi struggled, however. Both of the first two runners that scored reached base after being hit. He also walked four batters in the game.
Reliever James Vaughn walked the first batter he faced, then gave up a double and single to extend the Gators lead by three more runs. Now up by five runs, the Tigers chances of coming back was near zero.
In game two, Tony Neubeck made his second start and put up 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He was followed by Xavier Lovett, who gave up a two-run homer in the fourth. Lovett went four innings and loaded the bases in the final inning
The offense took a bit to heat up on the day, all of their runs coming in the second game. In the first game Mizzou left runners on in four innings and made it to third base in just the second inning. The Tigers struggled with patience at the plate and it resulted in them being struck out nine times. Game two was more productive.
Mizzou drops to 12-23 on the season and 0-15 in conference play, while Florida improves to 24-15 and 4-11 in the SEC. The Tigers will head home for a midweek contest against in-state foe Missouri State on Tuesday, April 15 at 6 p.m.